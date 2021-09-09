The most disappointing skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 left no opportunity to surprise players with new skins and crossover items. Many unexpected crossovers have taken place this season, from athletes like Harry Kane to brands like Ferrari hopping onboard the bandwagon.

Having said that, Epic Games obviously cannot satisfy the wishes of every player who is a part of Fortnite's massive user base. The community has been vocal about their dislike of skins that were a let down each season. So far, Chapter 2, Season 7 has a number of skins that didn't meet expectations.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 skins that felt underwhelming

1) Dude

Following the crossover with Free Guy, Epic Games released the Dude skin. It looks like a buffed-up version of Guy, the character played by Ryan Reynolds in the movie.

Dude skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 (Image via Fortnite)

The Dude skin certainly caught many eyes because it replicated a Ryan Reynolds character. However, it was too generic and wasn't liked by many.

2) Guile

Street Fighter skins were one of the biggest highlights of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7. Fans of the popular fighting game franchise naturally loved the skins, but most of Fortnite's player base seemed unaware of the classic Street Fighter characters.

Guile skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 (Image via Fortnite)

In terms of aesthetics and design, the Guile skin couldn't impress many players in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. On the flip side, Cammy's skin was appreciated for its sleek design and details.

3) Beach Brutus

Brutus was originally introduced in Fortnite in Chapter 2, Season 2. Owing to the giant physique and small head, the skin was liked by many players.

Beach Brutus skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 (Image via Fortnite)

However, the Beach Brutus skin released in Chapter 2, Season 7, failed to create a similar impression. This is primarily because the skin doesn't look intimidating enough and lacks character.

4) Fixer

The Fixer skin in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7, was introduced as a PlayStation celebration reward. Rewards in Fortnite have mostly been unique skins, but Fixer, unfortunately, turned out to be an exception.

Fixer seems like a copy of the original Wake Rider skin. Even though it was a free reward, players expected more from Epic Games.

5) Ferrari crossover skins

Fortnite officiated one of its biggest crossovers with Ferrari in Chapter 2, Season 7. The 296 GTB arrived on the island, and players loved it.

To complement the crossover with Ferrari, Epic Games also released two driver skins that didn't suit the Battle Royale genre of Fortnite. Accordingly, players didn't spend their V-Bucks on them in the Item Shop.

Ferrari skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 (Image via Fortnite)

All in all, Chapter 2, Season 7 of Fortnite, is arguably one of the best seasons ever. It certainly had some disappointing skins, but a majority of the remaining cosmetics have been outstanding. The alien invasion will finally end on September 12 with Operation: Sky Fire, where players should definitely take part and flex their favorite outfits.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen