The dreaded Coral Castle is still hidden in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The Fortnite map flipped towards the end of Chapter 2 Season 8, but players can still visit Coral Castle on the Chapter 3 Season 1 map. Even though it is one of the most despised POIs in history, Epic Games has added elements related to it in the current season.

A Reddit user informed the community about a secret place in the Chapter 3 Season 1 map on the r/FortNite subreddit:

The landmark is indirectly related to Coral Castle, and here's what we know about it.

Where is Coral Castle on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map?

Even though the Coral Castle POI isn't available on the Artemis map, there's a location which plays the same music that it used to. It is near the ocean, and players can also spot a sea shell on the shore.

The unnamed location is near the Logjam Lumberyard POI on the current map, located in the top-left corner.

Interestingly enough, the sea shell in the unnamed location has a coral buddy as well. Back in Chapter 2, players were required to interact with the creatures for some weekly challenges.

Coral buddies are similar to gnomes, and they were heavily concentrated in Coral Castle during Chapter 2. Following The End event, it is safe to assume that the POI and several coral buddies in it weren't able to survive.

Regardless, Fortnite has added a coral buddy and Coral Castle's music to the location and naturally, players have appreciated the attention to detail.

What is the coral buddy doing in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Some fan theories suggest that the coral buddy in Chapter 3 is hoping to return to Coral Castle. They say it will begin drilling from the aforementioned location and soon reach the other side of the map.

Other members of the r/FortNite subreddit jokingly claimed that Coral Castle will eventually return to stay in Chapter 3. However, this would be a nightmare for most Loopers and Epic Games will most likely avoid it.

Having said that, an OG POI that is definitely returning to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 1 is Tilted Towers. The snow has begun to melt, and with patch 19.10, players can expect to recreate their memories from Chapter 1.

