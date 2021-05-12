The easiest method to get gold Lara Croft skin in Fortnite

Epic Games released the v16.40 update on May 11. Following this, players have been trying their luck getting their hands on the gold Lara Croft skin in Fortnite.

The v16.40 update introduced a new POI on the map, where players can encounter Oralia. It gives them a chance to get hold of the Golden Scar and the gold Lara Croft skin in Fortnite.

#Fortnite Oro Island Map Change 🪙



Located South of Flush Factory is the new Oro Island, Here you will find the Orelia NPC and upon eliminating her and taking the gold weapon you will be granted with the golden style or Lara Croft pic.twitter.com/NJahPcponC — JayKey | Fortnite News 👑 (@JayKeyFN) May 11, 2021

Many players have complained that they had reached this new POI but could not get hold of the gold Lara Croft skin. As it is pretty challenging to survive in this new POI, they were left wondering how to obtain this cosmetic.

Popular YouTuber and looper HippyRaveGuy recently revealed a trick that helped him get the gold Lara Croft skin in Fortnite pretty quickly. Here's how he did it.

How to get gold Lara Croft skin in Fortnite Season 6

The v16.40 update in Fortnite introduced Oralia to the game. The new NPC has been getting a lot of attention from gamers as they try to get hold of in-game cosmetics. But they are having a tough time doing so due to the increased activity at the Isle Nublada.

How to unlock the GOLD Lara Croft skin in Fortnite! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/TJCX6f8pe3 — Ali-A (@OMGitsAliA) May 11, 2021

Getting hold of the cosmetics from an action-filled area will require proper strategy and execution. Gamers must maneuver rapidly, as a few seconds delay will decrease their chances of getting hold of the gold Lara Croft skin in Fortnite.

They can use small tricks that can prove to be crucial in getting in-game cosmetics.

HippyRaveGuy demonstrated in his recent video a small trick that granted him the gold Lara Croft skin in Fortnite. The method is faster, and gamers won’t have to fight, instead just aiming for a good landing at the gold Scar.

Loopers are advised to switch on the trio fill or trio no-fill mode. The drop should be perfect, and gamers must note that they must take the side routes to reach Oralia. Therefore, players are advised to land precisely at the side exits.

Landing at the side exits will give a direct passage to Oralia, and interacting with her will grant the gold Lara Croft in Fortnite. However, this cosmetic will only be given to loopers who interact with this NPC wearing the Lara Croft skin.