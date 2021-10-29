The fastest way to unlock the Fortnite Cube Queen skin in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite recently unveiled the Cube Queen in the Battle Pass, and now players can unlock the character by completing a few quests that have been added to the game. The Cube Queen is the central antagonist in Fortnite Season 8, and her intentions are to take over the island and control it with the Cubes that follow her.

While the presence of the Cube Queen is not the best news for Fortnite players, there can be no doubt that the character outfit is one of the best original skins Epic Games has provided in the game.

The fastest way to unlock the Cube Queen is by completing her quests that are now available. However, before players can complete the quests, they will need to purchase the Battle Pass.

How to quickly unlock the Cube Queen in Fortnite Season 8

The fastest way to unlock the Cube Queen is by playing Team Rumble mode, where players are divided into two teams. Therefore one player does not have to worry about getting eliminations and can focus on completing the challenges.

The first challenge is to have a Sideways weapon out when the circle closes, and completing this challenge will unlock the base style of the Cube Queen outfit.

Players can simply complete this by picking up a Sideways weapon, and 20 seconds before the storm shrinks, they can build around themselves to have protection and sit with the weapon out. Doing this every time the circle closes in a Team Rumble match will finish the challenge.

Below is the list of all the challenges players need to finish to unlock all the cosmetics:

Survive storm phases while carrying a Sideways weapon (5) - Cube Queen skin

Eliminate a player with a Sideways minigun (1) - Last Cube Standing

Shakedown opponents (2) - The Queen's Court loading screen

Use a Shadow Stone or Flopper to phase for three seconds - Last Reality Matrix

Complete all page 1 Cube Queen challenges - Last Reality Matrix Obliterator

The shakedown challenge can also be completed by shaking down NPC IO guards on the map. Doing it on a real player might seem risky, and therefore, players can easily complete this challenge by knocking down NPCs and shaking them.

These are the fastest ways to complete page 1 challenges for the Cube Queen outfit in Season 8 of Fortnite.

