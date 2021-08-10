The fastest way to unlock Superman skin in Fortnite

The much-awaited Superman skin is out in Fortnite and players can complete the designated challenges to unlock the skin. One of the first challenges to unlock the Superman skin is to unlock the Clark Kent skin.

Unlocking Clark Kent is not that hard. All players need to do is complete quests from three NPCs, namely Beast Boy, Clark Kent and Armored Batman. Doing so will unlock other cosmetics besides the Clark Kent skin, like the Call to Action emoticon and Shield Spray. Below are all the challenges to unlock the Clark Kent skin and the rewards for each mission:

Complete one quest from Clark Kent, Armored Batman or Beast Boy – Call to Action emoticon

Complete three quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman or Beast Boy – Shield Spray

Complete five quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman or Beast Boy – Clark Kent skin

NPCs not appearing on Fortnite island, payphone challenge alternative

For some unknown reason, the NPCs are not showing up on the map. It appears as though Epic Games has forgotten to add them. However, players do not need to wait to complete the Clark Kent quests as there is another way.

By phonebooth I mean payphones



they both are things for phones smh — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 10, 2021

As reported by iFireMonkey on Twitter, quests can still be completed by going to payphones, like the one at Misty Meadows, and accepting one from either Beast Boy, Clark Kent or Armored Batman. At least one of the three NPCs will appear on the payphones. All players need to do is complete five quests in total, and it does not have to be from a single NPC. Completing all five quests will unlock the Clark Kent skin, which players will require to unlock Superman.

Completing all the quests should not take too much time as they are fairly easy and can be completed in a single match.

The issue should be hotfixed by Fortnite soon so players can locate the NPCs and accept the quests from them individually.

After unlocking the Clark Kent skin, players can go ahead and complete the other challenges, which will eventually unlock the Superman skin in Fortnite. Players need to complete 84 Epic quests to unlock the Superman skin, the Clark Kent Shadow outfit and more in Fortnite.

