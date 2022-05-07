The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 storyline so far, explained

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has been out for seven weeks, and a lot has happened so far. The war between the Imagined Order and The Seven has transformed all major locations on the map to war zones.

Tilted Towers was destroyed with the latest update, and the ultimate showdown is yet to come. While veterans must be aware of the things that led to the war, new players might be confused about their duties as 'Loopers'.

This article will explain the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 storyline so far.

Imagined Order vs The Seven in Fortnite explained

Chapter 3 Season 2 began with the Imagined Order's arrival on the island. Dr. Slone has brought tanks, drillers, and airships to take over the map, and The Seven is using Armored Battle Buses and Choppas to counter them.

The island was initially under the Imagined Order's control, but The Seven has recovered a majority of locations by now. Flags of E.G.O. and S.H.A.D.O.W. were hoisted in these regions, but with the latest 20.30 update, they were replaced with The Seven's flags.

Leakers have revealed that by the end of Chapter 3 Season 2, the IO will only control Command Covern and the rest of the map will be reclaimed by The Foundation and his team.

Phase 3, 4, 5 & 6 of The Seven & IO war territories

However, Dr. Slone hasn't given up just yet. Recently, Agent Jonesy revealed that the IO is working on a Doomsday device. The organization even has a Doomsday division and the first machine is already under production.

Agent Jonesy then requested Loopers to collect information regarding IO's operations. Moreover, the Covert Ops quests ordered them to plant explosives at IO bases and airships.

According to Jonesy's challenges, he asks you to "put recon cameras near Loot Lake" to "Get more info about IO's Doomsday Device" And in the last territories map stage we could see that the IO gets to keep Loot Late, we could get an event there

Who are The Imagined and The Order in Fortnite?

As of now, players should be aware that the Imagined Order has a massive army that includes agents like Gunnar and Dr. Slone.

At the outset of Chapter 3, The Foundation started assembling an army too and we witnessed the return of The Scientist and The Origin. In Season 2, The Imagined and The Order (The Sisters) have returned as well.

As it turns out, The Imagined has no memory of her past and she's actively trying to fight back The Imagined Order. Along with the Scientist, she trusts The Paradigm.

Audio Leak | New The Imagined Audio Lines



#Fortnite Audio Leak | New The Imagined Audio Lines

The Imagined tricked Jonesy into giving her IO's files that revealed more about her and her sister's (The Order's) past.

Fan theories suggest that The Imagined and The Order made the IO, but Geno and Dr. Slone betrayed them and wiped their memory. Agent Jonesy is the only person who knows this, and he traveled to the future and formed The Seven to defeat Geno. This explains why 'The Seven' exists even when none of the members have worked together previously.

The Origin is an equally interesting character. His song revealed that he used to work with the Cube Queen but later realized that destroying realities isn't the solution to anything.

Here is The Origin's Anthem Lyrics so you guys can get a more clear understanding about the story of the Origin and so ya'll can theorize on it.

Loopers can expect a grand live event at the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 where members of The Seven will take on IO's Doomsday machine. We might as well see Geno, who is allegedly the real boss of the Imagined Order.

