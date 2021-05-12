The Fortnite skin that grossed $50 Million for Epic Games 

Fortnite has been a money-making machine for Epic since its release in 2017. It has grown exponentially over the years and has amassed millions in revenue. A recent revelation states that Epic Games made a fortune from just one set of Fortnite skins.

The recent Epic v Apple trial has released many significant documents to the public. While some documents revealed Fortnite's future collaborations with popular cultural elements, other documents gave an insight into the company’s financial aspects.

One such document revealed a staggering financial fact which has awed everyone in both finance and gaming.

This article will reveal the enormous financial aspects which are just a tiny percentage of Epic’s gross profit.

Fortnite made $50 million with NFL skins

Fortnite has collaborated with the NFL in the past, which was a huge success among fans. During this event, Fortnite released the skins of the NFL teams and was gamers could get it for 1500 V-bucks. The absence of any real-life player was overshadowed by the craze of getting the favorite NFL team jersey.

Recent reports from Forbes suggest that Epic sold close to 3.3 million NFL-branded skins during the event. The equation becomes clear when we put real denomination instead of virtual in game currency. It costs roughly $15 dollars for 1500 V-Bucks. This means Fortnite made around $50 million from a single set of skins.

Epic has been working on collaborations with popular culture icons for some years now. These events turn out to be a huge success as Fortnite releases in-game cosmetics and items that can be bought through V-Bucks. The amount of money Epic generated via in-game sales for just one set of skins will give players and fans a rough idea about the gross profit Epic has been enjoying for some time.

The NFL deal ranks third on the list of generated revenue through collaborations. The Star Wars Fortnite collaboration ranks second with a little over the total amount generated with the NFL. Marvel steers clear ahead of these collaborations as it has generated almost double what the NFL has been able to generate.

Keep in mind that these collaboration events also require Epic to share revenue with the collaborating partners. The figures are staggering as Travis Scott is rumored to have received almost the same amount as the NFL deal. However, the majority of skins and cosmetics are Epic’s creation, therefore it gets to keep the revenue generated through these cosmetic sales.

Epic has revealed that its collaboration with these brands and popular culture icons has generated the most money. Fortnite has not revealed any kind of data to show the exact amount of these collaborations. Therefore, these numbers could be just a rough estimation and the actual numbers might be a bit more than reported.