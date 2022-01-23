The origin of Klombo: Where do Fortnite dinosaurs come from?

Klombo dinosaurs in Fortnite are adorable and dangerous at the same time. They let players climb on their back for fun but get enraged if they are harmed.

Every feature added to Fortnite can be explained if players know the game's complex storyline. At the moment, a war between the IO and The Seven is about to begin. Loopers are naturally confused about how any of this is related to Klombos.

From their origins to personality, here's everything to know about the newly introduced dinosaurs.

How did Klombo arrive on Fortnite island?

It is worth noting that the Chapter 2 island was flipped to evade the wrath of the Cube Queen. This resulted in loopers entering a brand-new map that contained snow, mighty dinosaurs, rifts, a frozen version of Tilted Towers, and several other things.

Klombos were buried under the snow when Chapter 3 began. However, after WinterFest 2021 ended, snow started melting, and the island's climate changed drastically.

Climate change compelled Klombos to wake up from hibernation. They now carelessly roam around the island and eat anything and everything in sight.

Fortnite @FortniteGame We’ve only had Klombos for a day, but if anything happened to them, we would eliminate all of Tilted. We’ve only had Klombos for a day, but if anything happened to them, we would eliminate all of Tilted. https://t.co/6g2I05IG7T

The blowhole placed on the dinosaur's head is the most unusual and fun mobility mechanic. By shooting on it, loopers get propelled towards the sky and glide to their destination after that.

It is evident that Klombo is a mysterious creature, and they might play a pivotal role in the storyline in the upcoming seasons.

How did Klombo get its name in Fortnite?

Klombo was originally called Butter Cake by leakers and data miners because the in-game files referred to them by this name.

Surprisingly, a few months back, a Reddit user named u/Graphengem called the Butter Cake dinosaur 'Klombo' in a post on the r/FortNiteBR subreddit.

The user said:

I shall call him Klombo, I want a plush of him

Little did the Reddit user know that Klombo would become the dinosaurs' official name in the Battle Royale title. Thousands of players approved the name, and as usual, Epic Games decided to work as per the community's demands.

This is similar to when The Cube was named Kevin by the community, and Epic Games made it official.

It's no surprise that players love hanging out with Klombos on the map. They miss no opportunity to get good loot from the monster and learn more about it.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar