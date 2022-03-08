The origins of the classic '19 Dollar Fortnite Card' meme, explained

Due to its massive popularity, Fortnite has always been a significant part of the meme culture. While loopers make memes on weapons, content creators, and in-game features, others often troll the game for cartoon-like graphics.

Over the years, countless memes related to Epic Games' Battle Royale game have surfaced on the internet. One such meme is called the 19 Dollar Fortnite card.

FABINO @KinoFabino 19 dollar fortnite card png, Who wants it? 19 dollar fortnite card png, Who wants it? https://t.co/n1acnPayjH

This article will take readers back to 2021, when the meme originated, and explain why it became popular.

Origins of the 19 Dollar Fortnite Card meme

It all started with TikTok user Mrblocku giving away a V-Bucks card in the most hilarious way possible.

He said:

Okay, $19 Fortnite card, who wants it? And yes, I'm giving it away. Remember; share, share share. And trolls, don't get blocked!"

The message for the viewers was simple. They had to share the video, and Mrblocku would have blocked anyone willing to troll.

However, the video turned into a meme because of the way it was taken. Mrblocku recorded it in the passenger seat of a car, and there were gaps between every word which resulted in a laggy effect.

Moreover, the camera angle constantly changes during the video, a popular trend for Tik-Tok clips.

The spread of 19 Dollar Fortnite Card meme

Even though Mrblocku soon deleted his giveaway video, it had already spread like wildfire. So much, so that content creators on YouTube were making memes out of it.

Some of the most popular edits include 8-BitAnt's video that replaced Mrblocku with Morshu from Legend of Zelda. The YouTuber also uploaded a version where Morshu was enhanced with graphics.

"memes by cowbelly" is another YouTube channel that has helped in popularizing the 19 Dollar Card meme. They uploaded The Walter Troll video where the protagonist of Breaking Bad can be seen watching the giveaway video.

The host of Cold Ones, Max, who boasts around a million followers on Twitter, also posted about the 19 Dollar Card meme, and the tweet received over 20,000 likes.

Max @maxmoefoe Ok.. $19.00 Fortnite card.



Who wAnts it?

And yes, I'm giving it away.



Remember: SHARE. SHARE

SHARE.



..and Trolls... DON'T GET BLOCKED! Ok.. $19.00 Fortnite card. Who wAnts it? And yes, I'm giving it away. Remember: SHARE. SHARE SHARE. ..and Trolls... DON'T GET BLOCKED!

For all of these reasons, the 19 Dollar Card will always remain one of the most memorable memes ever. It arrived when the game wasn't at its best state and gave the community a moment to sit back and laugh together.

