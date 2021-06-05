The rampant rise of Fortnite star SypherPK

Ali Hassan, aka SypherPK, is one of the biggest Fortnite content creators in the world. Fortnite was a huge hit after its release, and many streamers profited from the rise of the game. Ninja, Muselk, and SypherPK were among a few content creators who immediately jumped onto the Fortnite bandwagon.

SypherPK started his streaming career with other games like Elder Scrolls and For Honor. When he got to Fortnite, he often collaborated with the biggest names to help his channel grow. Though he did not receive as many views as Ninja or Nickmercs even after playing with them on stream, his channel was on a steady rise.

SypherPK created a lot of unique Fortnite content like Trap Tower videos, which made him a famous face in the community. He was consistent throughout with his content and did not back out of Fortnite even after he felt the game was becoming tedious.

What did Fortnite star SypherPK do that resulted in the recent boom?

Off late, Fortnite has managed to dip in popularity. There are various reasons behind this decline, the primary being the game itself. Time and time again, players have complained about Fortnite becoming more of a theme park that collaborates with popular franchises. The competitive nature of the game seems to have dropped, making every match feel lengthy and boring.

The other factor is the rise of other games like Warzone and Valorant. Multiple Fortnite streamers left the game for other options, primarily because they were bored of streaming Fortnite every day. Prominent streamers like Ninja and TFue left the Fortnite scene last year.

However, SypherPK stuck to Fortnite and created regular content on the game. Gradually, his YouTube following started to see a surge, with more than double the amount of views coming in every month. He went from 15 million views to 75 million views in a matter of five months.

YouTuber SunnyV2 made an exclusive video discussing the stats that show how quickly SypherPK rose to the top of the YouTube Fortnite community, with just Fortnite powering him all the way.

Due to the lack of competitors making Fortnite content, SypherPK capitalized by addressing the Fortnite hungry demographic in video streaming platforms.

According to SunnyV2, the pandemic in 2020 was another factor that helped surge up the views. SypherPK expanded himself onto other platforms like TikTok, which saw a massive boost during this unfortunate period. So everything that came together for SypherPK and his dedication paid off tremendously.

A major section of people who go around calling Fortnite a dead game might reconsider after learning Ali Hassan's story.

