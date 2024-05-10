“The storyline has peaked AGAIN”: Fortnite community hilariously reacts to Ares’ storyline dialogue

With Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 slowly nearing its end, the storyline for the game's current season has been kicked into high gear, with players constantly finding hints and clues pertaining to the Greek Mythology narrative. Epic Games seemingly has a clear vision about where the storyline will conclude, and with everything building towards what could be a live event to close out the season, players are undoubtedly excited.

However, among the exciting parts of the narrative, players have noticed certain humorous aspects that are a staple of any Fortnite storyline. One is perfectly highlighted in a recent Reddit clip shared by u/MarZa333, where the player showcased a screenshot of a weekly quest that featured Ares, the Greek God of War, groaning in pain. This led to the user to sarcastically state:

"The storyline has peaked AGAIN"

The Reddit post invited a flurry of reactions and jokes from the Fortnite community, with user u/Effective-Interest28 joking about how the developer must have spent time deciding the right number of letters to include in the reaction. u/Infodoks added to this joke, suggesting that it must have taken writers a long time to come up with such a "monologue".

Additionally, u/Conner21dumb made a reference to Donald Mustard, the former overseer of the game's storyline, jokingly suggesting that he could never write such an interesting dialogue for the storyline characters.

Referencing the recent addition of the Confrontational Emotes option to the game, u/bluburry420 hilariously commented:

"Hit Ares with a “Confrontational Emote” and now I’m at war with the Gods"

What is the storyline for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

Zeus and his pantheon of Gods aim to destroy the Fortnite Island (Image via Epic Games)

While Chapter 5 Season 1 gave players an incredibly small-scale storyline to follow, with Vengeance Jones attempting to rescue Peely from the Society, the Chapter 5 Season 2 narrative is much more Fortnite-like. In essence, the storyline revolves around Zeus, the King of the Gods from Greek Mythology, taking note of mortals on the Island.

From the Oracle questline, we have learned that Zeus has grown tired of the mortals and their actions, aiming to destroy them once and for all. However, the Oracle has also provided us with clues about how players can stand up to Zeus. This includes completing various tasks that will help players prepare for the upcoming war with the residents of Mount Olympus.

With hints like Zeus' Hourglass and telescopes pointing to the south skies now in-game, it is fair to assume that Epic Games might be building to a massive live event that will see players taking the war to the gods in a bid to protect the Island and all its inhabitants.

