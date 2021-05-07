Needless to say, Fortnite videos on the internet have a massive clickbait problem.

Kids love Fortnite. They also have way more access to the internet than ever before. This leads to them looking up videos about their favorite battle royale on YouTube.

So, what do the creators of those YouTube videos do? They take advantage with titles and videos that are complete lies. Fortnite clickbait is a huge problem and there seems to be no end in sight.

The worst of Fortnite clickbait on the Internet

The video above is a prime example. It has nearly 1 million views and it is clear that the creator is trying to fool viewers throughout. He purchased a copy of "Fortnite Chapter 3" on eBay and wanted to show it off in the video.

First and foremost, the creator orders the physical game copy off of eBay and it comes in an Amazon box. He also explains how he purchased "Fortnite 2" in the past, which turned out to be a scam.

The promise of (GAMEPLAY) in the title is also misleading. Only a few seconds of gameplay are shown near the end of the video. It is obvious the gameplay is that of Fortnite.

Overall, this type of clickbait can ruin someone's YouTube experience. One click on a video that turns out to be what it isn't and a viewer's YouTube algorithm will forever show them Fortnite videos that are downright lies.

Awful Fortnite Clickbait

Fortnite clickbait is such a problem that there is an entire Twitter account dedicated to showcasing it. @FortClickbait on Twitter shares the hilarious, yet often frustrating, clickbait titles and thumbnails that litter YouTube.

Burger King suffocation pic.twitter.com/qm03xdvKnc — Awful Fortnite Clickbait (@FortClickbait) May 5, 2021

Fortnite players know that there aren't any Pokemon in the game. There has never been hints toward a Pokemon collaboration. The thumbnail is an incredibly edited image, which makes the clickbait even more frustrating for viewers.

Hey lois look I'm in a FortClickbait tweet pic.twitter.com/SG0moelgJE — Awful Fortnite Clickbait (@FortClickbait) April 17, 2021

Yet another example shared by the account is this Peter Griffin skin of Family Guy fame. Of course, the title says nothing about Peter or Brian in it. The thumbnail heavily implies that the new rare skin happens to be those characters.

Ok I finally remembered my password this is the last time because im doing what my parents told me to never do...save my password ik I'm a bad boy pic.twitter.com/Z8DZzUCdnD — Awful Fortnite Clickbait (@FortClickbait) April 21, 2021

Another shows a thumbnail and title indicating the player is user a custom crosshair in Fortnite. Actually searching for this video will result in the creator stating at the beginning that they marked their screen with a sharpie to make the "custom crosshair."

This Twitter account is bringing awareness to the silliness and vastness of the Fortnite clickbait problem. It seems to be the only way some creators can get views, which mucks up the experience for everyone.