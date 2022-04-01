Things are not looking too good for Fortnite's Dr Slone

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is based on the war between the Imagined Order and The Seven. Led by Dr. Slone and The Foundation, respectively, both the organizations are capable of controlling the Zero Point.

At the outset of Chapter 3, it seemed like The Seven had finally defeated the Imagined Order. However, Dr. Slone used massive drillers to reach the flip side and has now built an entire army.

Despite the valiant efforts, here's why Dr. Slone might lose the war with The Seven in Chapter 3 Season 2.

The return of The Origin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is game-changing

Loopers have known about The Seven for a long time but its members have gained recognition since Chapter 3 Season 1. The Foundation and The Scientist have been trying their best to contact The Paradigm, The Sisters, and The Origin.

The Origin is a Battle Pass skin in Chapter 3 Season 2, and he will naturally play an important role in the war. Interestingly, The Origin's anthem has disclosed that he was the Cube King who destroyed countless realities with the Cube Queen.

The Cube King later realized that annihilating realities isn't the solution to anything, and left the Cube Queen. He was then captured and tortured by the Imagined Order only to be saved by The Foundation.

Accordingly, The Origin has now joined The Seven with a common objective of destroying the Imagined Order and restoring normalcy on the Fortnite island.

It is worth noting that The Origin is one of the strongest characters in the lore, and he currently works as The Seven's field general and tactician. This explains why Dr. Slone is stressed over the outcome of the inevitable war.

Building has returned in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The Imagined Order disabled building at the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 in order to suppress the combat abilities of loopers. Luckily, the mechanic returned after a week. Given the lore, this is a big setback for the Imagined Order and Dr. Slone.

Prominent leaker HYPEX has revealed that the upcoming weeks aren't going to be any better for Dr. Slone. The Seven will take back several parts of the map from the IO, and will capture the latter's Tanks, Turrets, Siege Cannons, and outposts.

Last but not least, three IO Airships will crash in the coming weeks near Tilted Towers, Chonker's Speedway, and The Daily Bugle.

All in all, it is evident that Dr. Slone underestimated The Seven ahead of the war. She is now falling short of resources, and things are definitely not looking good.

