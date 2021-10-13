This Fortnite map is Cyberpunk 2077 and GTA merged into one

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royale games being played right now. While it enjoys the status of being one of the top battle royale games out there, there's also a ton of great games from other genres that players love. Fortnite Creative offers people the chance to recreate whatever they'd like, and one player chose to bring two of his other favorite games to the battle royale game.

Cyberpunk has been a huge hit among its fans, despite facing a bumpy launch. GTA is one of the most popular franchises of all time, with tons of players still playing it many years after its initial release. This player has merged these two games in Fortnite Creative, and the community is loving it.

Player creates stunning Fortnite custom map of GTA and Cyberpunk

Players of Cyberpunk will immediately recognize the esthetic here. The game is infamous for the colors shown there and the ever-present rain, which evidently took some patience to get.

Sean Noell @Chasejackman1

5596-1794-1494

#Fortnite One of My fav maps I have ever made super old but still holds up. I've been waiting on rain forever5596-1794-1494 #Fortnite Creative One of My fav maps I have ever made super old but still holds up. I've been waiting on rain forever

5596-1794-1494

#Fortnite #FortniteCreative https://t.co/CgMg1sezaN

The result of this player's obviously intense hard work is a stunning recreation of three of the most popular games: Fortnite, Cyberpunk and GTA. Now that Fortnite has drivable cars, the GTA part is pretty easy to recreate.

Cyberpunk looks a lot like the custom map in Fortnite. Image via Cyberpunk

The tweet has seen incredible numbers, as the community appreciates this work of art. The tweet has racked up nearly three thousand likes at the time of writing, showing incredible support for the player's effort. Fortnite Creative is fun, but building a map this intricate takes time and effort, and the details here rival triple A studios' maps.

Fortnite Creative is great for playing with friends on custom maps, and has grown in popularity thanks to so many stellar maps by the community. There are tons of Limited Time Modes based on Creative maps and there have even been some with challenges applied to them.

The code for this map is 5596-1794-1494. Players can jump in and try it out at any time they choose.

