Tilted Towers all but confirmed to be destroyed again in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Despite being the most popular Fortnite POI ever, Tilted Towers has definitely witnessed its fair share of destruction over the years. Back in Chapter 1, several calamities like meteors, earthquakes, and volcano eruptions affected it.

Fortnite News @SentinelCentral Tilted Towers and Retail Row were destroyed 2 years ago during the Unvaulting event Tilted Towers and Retail Row were destroyed 2 years ago during the Unvaulting event 💥 https://t.co/w8Td6jn6xC

Following years of anticipation, Tilted Towers had finally returned to Fortnite with Chapter 3 Season 1. Since then, the POI has been a hot drop for both veterans and new players.

Unfortunately, Tilted Towers might likely be removed from the Artemis map before the end of Chapter 3 Season 2. Here are some leaks that have hinted towards the POI's inevitable destruction.

An IO Airship will crash on Tilted Towers during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Loopers should be aware that a war between the Imagined Order and The Seven has already begun. Accordingly, the red boundaries on the map indicate the regions under the IO's control, while the blue boundaries signify The Seven's territory.

At the moment, Dr. Slone is fortifying almost every major location on the map. As per prominent leaker HYPEX, The Seven will soon retaliate, which will lead to three IO Airships crashing.

When the Seven (blue) take back some parts of the map (red) they will take the IO's Tanks, Turrets, outposts ect.. and turn them into theirs, and they will also crash these 3 Blims to those 3 red X's Upcoming Map Change:When the Seven (blue) take back some parts of the map (red) they will take the IO's Tanks, Turrets, outposts ect.. and turn them into theirs, and they will also crash these 3 Blims to those 3 red X's Upcoming Map Change:When the Seven (blue) take back some parts of the map (red) they will take the IO's Tanks, Turrets, outposts ect.. and turn them into theirs, and they will also crash these 3 Blims to those 3 red X's 👀 https://t.co/I0gg9s90Iy

As per the leaker, the airships will crash near the Daily Bugle, Chonker's Speedway, and Tilted Towers. YouTuber TheCampingRusher believes that this crash will be disastrous, and will most likely happen towards the end of Chapter 3 Season 2.

Tilted Towers will play a major role in the war between IO and The Seven in Fortnite

It wouldn't be a surprise if The Seven and the Imagined Order leave no stone unturned to gain authority over Tilted Towers. It is the centermost location on the island's map and has far more strategic importance than any other POI.

GameFiend 🌻 @KamigamingUltra Even if Tilted Towers escapes harm by the end of the season, there is no doubt that it may end up damaged or destroyed due to IO's drilling if the ground beneath the POI is terribly weakened. Even if Tilted Towers escapes harm by the end of the season, there is no doubt that it may end up damaged or destroyed due to IO's drilling if the ground beneath the POI is terribly weakened.

Having said that, this could very well lead to the Imagined Order using tanks near Tilted Towers, and The Seven using its cosmic technology in response. Apart from Sweat Insurance, it is unlikely that any of the towers will be able to endure such large-scale usage of weapons and armory.

If players look closely, they will realize that Tilted Towers is already one of the most fortified spots for the IO and The Seven will have to recover it by hook or by crook.

For all these reasons, YouTubers and leakers are worried about the untimely destruction of Tilted Towers in Chapter 3. The OG location definitely deserves to stay on the map for longer than just two seasons.

