Top 10 Fortnite skins ranked by the community 

Fortnite Battle Royale has accumulated a ton of outfits over the years. Skins and outfits are a rage in every multiplayer game. Developers brainstorm a lot to figure out what the community wants in the game. Fortnite is a free-to-play title that earns a lot from the purchase of outfits and other cosmetics. Players can either choose to purchase skins in exchange for V-bucks from the item shop, or they can grind the premium battle pass for desirable outfits.

Since the beginning of Chapter 2, Epic Games has collaborated with multiple fan-favorite franchises, which has led to popular fictional characters being added to the game.

Chapter 2, Season 5 saw a huge collaboration with Marvel and the addition of the Avengers to the game. Fortnite also houses DC and Star Wars characters. Real-life pop star Travis Scott even has his custom skin in the game. With so many outfits to choose from, Fortnite players are spoilt for choices.

Fortnite.gg maintains an excellent record of all the skins that the game has featured at any time. They recently published a community ranking for skins in Fortnite. This article dives into 10 of the best skins as voted on by the community.

Some of the best community-ranked Fortnite skins

#1 - Rebirth Harley Queen

First released: Apr 13, 2021( Chapter 2 Season 6)

Players need to purchase the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Issue 1 for $4.99 to get a redeem code for the skin.

#2 - Galaxia

First released: December 2, 2020 (Chapter 2, Season 4)

Players had to become Fortnite Crew Member back in December 2020 to unlock this outfit.

#3 - Renegade Raider

First released: October 26, 2017 (Chapter 1, Season 1)

This skin can be unlocked back in the day by reaching level 20 and purchasing it from the Season Shop for 1200 V-bucks.

#4 - Chaos Agent

First released: October 25, 2019 (Chapter 2, Season 1)

Last seen: May 19, 2021

#5 - Gingerbread Raider

First released: December 12, 2020 (Chapter 2, Season 5)

Last seen: January 3, 2021

#6 - Haze

First released: October 30, 2019 (Chapter 2, Season 1)

Last seen: May 24, 2021

#7 - Marigold

First released: March 2, 2021 (Chapter 2, Season 5)

This outfit can be unlocked from the Golden Touch Challenge Pack.

#8 - Chun-Li

First released: February 21, 2021(Chapter 2, Season 5)

Last seen: March 20, 2021

#9 - Dark Bomber

First released: October 5, 2018 (Chapter 1, Season 6)

Last seen: May 16, 2021

#10 - Grimey

First released: April 25, 2021 (Chapter 2. Season 6)

Last seen: April 26, 2021

