Top 10 skins to expect in Fortnite Chapter 3

The end of Fortnite Chapter 2 is coming and players are looking forward to a brand new start in Chapter 3.

There will probably be a new map or some heavy changes, at least. A new part of the lore will take place. Then, of course, there will be several new skins coming to the Battle Royale.

That may be what has Fortnite fans the most excited, along with this new chapter beginning. Leaks, rumors, and hopes have spread the word about several new skins that could arrive sometime in Chapter 3.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

10 skins that may arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3

10) Trinity

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey According to Hypex, we should see a Fortnite x Matrix collab in the second half of December featuring Neo & Trinity as skins. According to Hypex, we should see a Fortnite x Matrix collab in the second half of December featuring Neo & Trinity as skins. https://t.co/og5VWvRl3j

The fourth film in the Matrix franchise is set to arrive around Christmas. Leaks have come out that a crossover between Fortnite and the Matrix is inevitable with Trinity coming to the game.

9) Neo

GrenadeBR @GrenadeBR



- The Set are expected to contain 2 skins & few other cosmetics etc! (not sure)



- Chapter 3 will be filled with 🔥 Collabs!



#Fortnite Fortnite X Matrix Collab will be Announced Mid December (December 15)- The Set are expected to contain 2 skins & few other cosmetics etc! (not sure)- Chapter 3 will be filled with 🔥 Collabs! Fortnite X Matrix Collab will be Announced Mid December (December 15) - The Set are expected to contain 2 skins & few other cosmetics etc! (not sure)- Chapter 3 will be filled with 🔥 Collabs!#Fortnite https://t.co/hOSKZGjhKU

On the other side of the Matrix crossover, the chosen one himself, Neo would be coming along with Trinity. Keanu Reeves is no stranger to skins, with a John Wick skin in the Battle Royale, so it might not take much to add the character.

8) Bad Llama

Bad Llama is a concept of a skin. The commando style llama has gotten a lot of love on Twitter, where @pulsodraws initially shared the art. It wouldn't be the first time a fan concept was added to the game.

7) Lady Gaga

Claudia @Dj_Giirl

I been imagining her in the game for the longest 😩😍 Soo I’m hearing rumors of Lady Gaga coming to Fortnite next & im gonna lose my mind if it actually happens 😭I been imagining her in the game for the longest 😩😍 #myidol Soo I’m hearing rumors of Lady Gaga coming to Fortnite next & im gonna lose my mind if it actually happens 😭 I been imagining her in the game for the longest 😩😍 #myidol https://t.co/zcuFDgTvYU

Ariana Grande finally made it into Fortnite with a huge concert and cosmetics. One name on the long list of performers that Epic Games wants to include is Lady Gaga. Chapter 3 could finally be the time that happens.

6) Darth Vader

Shiina @ShiinaBR In Donald's latest video, we can see a Darth Vader helmet and a C-3PO image (both Star Wars characters) in the background.



He has teased collaborations with Matrix, Wonder Woman, Dune, and more the same way. Just saying. In Donald's latest video, we can see a Darth Vader helmet and a C-3PO image (both Star Wars characters) in the background.He has teased collaborations with Matrix, Wonder Woman, Dune, and more the same way. Just saying. https://t.co/zNvSDJpCsa

Boba Fett will be arriving early in Chapter 3 as his Disney Plus TV show releases. This might be a bit of a reach, but with more Star Wars crossovers rumored to happen, Darth Vader could be coming.

5) The Foundation

The Seven is still a bit of a mystery. Something points to that mystery unraveling in Chapter 3. The Foundation has already been seen in tons of media for the game. It's time to make him playable.

4) Dr. Strange

FortniteZone @FortniteZonee EXCLUSIVE: Doctor Strange is coming to #Fortnite , no idea when but my source told me just there. BIG stuff! 🔥 EXCLUSIVE: Doctor Strange is coming to #Fortnite, no idea when but my source told me just there. BIG stuff! 🔥 https://t.co/qyCKHTUeW7

A Fortnite multiverse is 100% a thing. With the new Spider-Man movie coming out, featuring Dr. Strange, it just makes sense that another Marvel crossover takes place with multiverse implications.

3) Goku

E5_Logan John @HladyLogan @ShiinaBR I hope one of them maybe is Goku because that's the anime I want in fortnite @ShiinaBR I hope one of them maybe is Goku because that's the anime I want in fortnite

There have been so many anime crossover rumors, it's hard to tell which ones may be even remotely true. If there is one massively popular anime character that needs to be in the game, though, it is Goku.

2) Monkey D. Luffy

Tony Forte @kingforte Ok @FortniteGame thank you for the Naruto skins but I have to ask, when are the One Piece crew washing up on the island? Ok @FortniteGame thank you for the Naruto skins but I have to ask, when are the One Piece crew washing up on the island? https://t.co/MSScCutHyC

Rumors of a One Piece x Fortnite collaboration have been on the minds of players for a little while now. With the Naruto collection coming true, it would be great to see Straw Hat and his crew.

1) Spider-Man

Shiina @ShiinaBR FORTNITE X SPIDERMAN - SEE YOU IN CHAPTER 3 FORTNITE X SPIDERMAN - SEE YOU IN CHAPTER 3 https://t.co/jcGhGfEUPm

This goes back to the Dr. Strange inclusion to Chapter 3. Marvel and Epic Games have a great relationship. The new Spider-Man movie will arrive just after Chapter 3 starts. It only makes sense.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider