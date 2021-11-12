Top 3 Fortnite Chapter 3 map concepts that are similar to the real one

Fortnite players are currently perplexed over the release of Chapter 3 and what the map is going to look like. Several leaks, rumors, and theories have suggested that Chapter 2 of Season 8 will be the last chapter of the season, because the Cube Queen will destroy everything soon.

Players are excited about the new Chapter primarily because it will bring a new map along with it. Accordingly, fans have submitted Chapter 3 map concepts that contain their favorite POIs and new mechanics.

Here are three map concepts that might not be real, but still are heavily appreciated by the Fortnite community.

Best Fortnite Chapter 3 map concepts

Artemis

It comes as no surprise that Artemis is a part of this list. The Artemis map was initially promoted as a concept, but it was later revealed that it is roughly based on an actual leak.

Players should not assume that the Fortnite Chapter 3 map will be similar to Artemis. However, there are several elements in this concept that would certainly make great additions to the new map.

These include the return of Tilted Towers, functions such as climbing, and the addition of snowy/sandy terrains.

Fortnite News @SentinelCentral RUMOR: This *MIGHT* be our first glimpse at the Chapter 3 map!



According to u/Edmire2k on Reddit, Epic have been working on the Chapter 3 map for a while now. They have made a concept based on what they have heard & seen. RUMOR: This *MIGHT* be our first glimpse at the Chapter 3 map! According to u/Edmire2k on Reddit, Epic have been working on the Chapter 3 map for a while now. They have made a concept based on what they have heard & seen. https://t.co/8tfMo8zKVX

Fortnite Chapter 3 map concept contains several new POIs, Biomes, and Battle Train

One of the most well designed Fortnite Chapter 3 maps is by Twitter user Johann Kraus.

The new locations included in the concept are:

Dizzy Downtown: Full of skyscrapers that can make the players feel dizzy.

Full of skyscrapers that can make the players feel dizzy. Crazy Caves: Mysterious cave location with purple crystals.

Mysterious cave location with purple crystals. Gracious Grapes: A location with tennis courts, pools and grape consumables.

A location with tennis courts, pools and grape consumables. Violet Valley: Peaceful village POI with butterflies and flowers.

Johann's concept map contains five biomes and each has its own unique features. For instance, tractors will be available in the farm biome, while jetskis will be driveable in the frosty biome.

Lastly, this map would introduce new transportation ideas, such as the Battle Train. The Battle Train would enable travel across the map on a fixed route and would contain three wagons loaded with chests.

Fortnite Chapter 3 concept brings back fan-favorites like Tilted Towers and Polar Peak

The majority of map concepts related to Chapter 3 are dominated by POIs from Chapter 1.

One of the most talked about concepts on Reddit followed a similar approach, and brought back POIs such as Tilted Towers and Polar Peak. Moreover, it retained Chapter 2 POIs, including Catty Corner.

The greatest highlight of this concept was the vehicles, which included:

The Runabout boat

The Jetski

The Dirt Bike

The Venturer

The Hustler

X-20 Stormbolt

Several vehicles mentioned in this concept are based on real-life models. Fortnite has already collaborated with the likes of Ferrari to bring in real-life vehicles like theFerrari 296 GTB, and it wouldn't be a surprise if similar crossovers take place in Chapter 3 as well.

Obviously, the Fortnite community is extremely excited for the upcoming Chapter 3 and what the map could potentially look like. However, loopers will first have to face the wrath of the Cube Queen in Chapter 2 Season 8, as she's about to destroy the current reality.

