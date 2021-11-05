Top 5 Anime characters who would fit perfectly in Fortnite Chapter 3

Rumors of anime crossovers coming into Fortnite all started with a leaked survey regarding potential collaborations.

Since then, fans of Fortnite have pleaded for some of their favorite anime characters to enter the battle royale. These beloved figures haven't made their bow yet. However, their arrival seems imminent.

Chapter 2 Season 8 is winding down and many believe Chapter 3 will arrive fairly soon. That gives hope for the wild rumors of anime heroes and villains to land on the island.

5 anime characters that will overhaul the landscape in Fortnite Chapter 3

5) Monkey D. Luffy

Monkey D. Luffy in One Piece. (Image via Toei Animation)

Fortnite has made a case for having some incredible heroes, whether from their original designs or lucrative collaborations. Monkey D. Luffy of One Piece fame has been a character many want to see in the game. His hilarious yet outrageous exploits will sit well in the Fortnite universe.

4) Tanjiro Kamado

Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer. (Image via Ufotable)

The protagonist of Demon Slayer has been another name thrown around the rumor mill. Tanjiro Kamado may very well end up in Fortnite. No one knows what Chapter 3 will bring, but it could very well see more universes colliding. Heroes will be needed and Tanjiro Kamado is one of the best.

3) Goku

Goku from Dragon Ball. (Image via Toei Animation)

Goku is one of the most iconic anime characters of all time. Going back to the Chapter 3 theory that more universes are about to converge on the Fortnite island, the Saiyan would be a perfect fit to help fight any evil that arrives. A Dragon Ball crossover of any kind with this battle royale would be more than welcome.

2) Ryuk

Ryuk from Death Note. (Image via Shueisha)

Ryuk isn't really a villain or a hero. This creature from Death Note would be the perfect catalyst for Chapter 3. He arrives with the Death Note, instigates some havoc, and becomes a polarizing figure amongst a split player base.

1) Naruto

Naruto Uzamaki. (Image via Masashi Kishimoto)

The main reason Naruto would be a perfect fit for Fortnite Chapter 3 is because players have been waiting so long for his arrival. At this point, it would be foolish for Epic Games to not include Naruto in some capacity.

Kicking off Chapter 3 with a huge announcement of a crossover would be the right move.

