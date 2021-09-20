Top 5 best Landing Spots in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 for stacked inventory

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has introduced a ton of new content, but the lack of map changes has been the biggest disappointment for players around the world. Apart from a plethora of cubes and The Sideways, there aren't any new POIs to explore on the latest map.

Having said that, there have been some changes in the landing preferences of Fortnite players in Chapter 2 Season 8.

The article below highlights the five best landing locations for the latest Fortnite season.

Landing spots with the best loot in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

1) IO Bases

The alien invasion is finally over, but Dr. Slone and IO are still working to defeat Kevin the Cube's energy. For this purpose, the Imagined Order has built several new bases and checkposts on the Chapter 2 Season 8 map.

IO bases can be found in areas such as Mount F8, Dirty Docks, The Aftermath, Believer Beach, and more.

IO bases in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Fortnite)

Players should land on IO bases primarily for two reasons:.

There are IO chests with premium loot

These bases are now the only location to get Rail Guns.

2) Sideways zones

Sideways zones are the new high-risk, high-reward mechanics in Fortnite. Players need to face waves of Cube monsters to get exciting Sideways weapons such as the Mythic Sideways Rifle and the Minigun.

Sideways in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Fortnite)

To make things better, The Sideways also offers ammo and shields. All in all, players can expect to get a lot of decent loot in these monster-prone areas.

Spotting a Sideways zone is a simple task, as the map clearly shows all the Sideways Anamoly locations before the Battle Bus takes its route.

3) Misty Meadows

The popularity of Misty Meadows among Fortnite players isn't surprising at all, as the location offers 27 chests in total, and two Vending Machines.

Misty Meadows in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

In terms of loot, players can find all types of material including metal, bricks, and wood in Misty Meadows. Lastly, the location is easy to reach and rotate from.

4) Sludgy Swamp

Sludgy Swamp, formerly known as Slurpy Swamp, is another location that offers a great loot pool. Even though patch 17.50 removed the Slurpy water from the area, it remains one of the best POIs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Sludgy Swamp in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

Slurp Barrels are found in abundance in this POI. Hence, players can land here and aim to get a full shield as quickly as possible.

5) Retail Row

Retail Row has been a fan-favorite landing spot throughout Fortnite's history, and the ongoing Season 8 is no exception. Retail Row is one of the most rotation friendly POIs on the map, and as always, offers a great loot pool.

Retail Row in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Early gun fights are very common in Retail Row, and players must be warmed up before landing here. However, surviving the initial gunfights in this POI can help them in getting some of the best loot available.

Epic Games is expected to introduce new POIs such as Pyramids as Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 progresses. Hence, the landing preferences of players will certainly change with upcoming updates.

