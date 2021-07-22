Top 5 budget laptops that can run Fortnite Season 7 (2021)

Fortnite Season 7 has been a smash hit for players across a variety of devices and platforms.

From the Nintendo Switch, Xbox consoles, and PlayStation consoles to the high-powered PCs that streamers use, Fortnite can be found everywhere. However, not all players can afford the new consoles or a high-end PC.

Thankfully, Fortnite doesn't take a ton to play it at the lower settings. In fact, many pro players prefer playing on lower settings to remove distractions like shadows and reflections. If you are on a budget, there are some solid laptops that can play Fortnite Season 7.

5 best laptops to play Fortnite Season 7 on a budget (2021)

5) HP 15 15.6"

This one is a bit more expensive than the others at $759.99 on Amazon. That is still much less than the thousand plus dollars put into some laptops and PCs. The laptop has an i5 10th gen CPU. It meets the standards required to play Fortnite and will have no problems if you've got solid internet, too.

4) Acer Nitro 5

The Ryzen 5 4600H processor version of the Acer Nitro 5 is a great choice to play Fortnite on. It is even more expensive than the HP 15 above at just under $1000 but will run the game smoothly. Nothing worth only a couple of hundred dollars will play Fortnite. Again, a budget these days isn't the same as it was just a few years ago.

3) Lenovo Ideapad S145

The Lenovo Ideapad is the cheapest on the list. At $469, it ticks all of the boxes to run Fortnite Season 7. It doesn't have as many reviews as some of the others, but it seems like a good overall laptop. With 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 128GB SSD, Fortnite will have no issues.

2) Dell Inspiron 15.6"

The Dell Inspiron 15.6" is $680.00. It has a decent-sized screen and an older 8th generation i3 CPU. This means it will consume more energy, and the battery will run out quicker. Just plug it in, and you can play Fortnite on it as long as you'd like.

1) Dell Inspiron 3000

$755 is the current price point for the Dell Inspiron 3000. It meets all of the minimum requirements to play Fortnite and really is the best bang for your back. It has a touchscreen and a 10th gen i3 CPU. It is super powerful, has 128GB SSD and an additional 1TB of HDD. Two drives are too good to pass up to keep your game library full and run them well.

