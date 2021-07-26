Top 5 changes players want to see in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Season 7 is winding down, and fans of the battle royale are looking forward to Chapter 2 Season 8.

This happens every time a new season approaches in the popular game. Players vocalize their wishes, hoping for improvements or changes in Fortnite to deliver a better product.

While no one is quite sure just what Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will bring, they certainly know what they want it to get. No matter if the alien invasion continues, fans want to see some changes.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Five things players want

5) The old map

Day 294 of asking @FortniteGame to bring the old map back pic.twitter.com/BnE4fOXjcO — BRING BACK OLD MAP👍🏾 (@oldfortnitemap) July 25, 2021

The hunger for the old Fortnite map is never going to leave. Gamers constantly want a map that resembles the early days of Fortnite.

They don't care if it is in the primary mode or if it gets a separate mode in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Users just want to go back in time and enjoy the days they miss dearly.

4) Updated current cap

CHAPTER 2 - SEASON 8 | MAP CONCEPT



-Steamy Stacks changed

-Boney Burbs changed

-Coral Castle changed

-Grotto changed

-Stealthy Stronghold changed

-The Aftermath changed

-New POI: Imagined Industries#FortniteSeason7 pic.twitter.com/rH40C42MCN — fizy (@FitzyLeakz) July 25, 2021

Beyond wanting the old map, Fortnite Season 8 will clearly have some changes.

Plenty of concepts have come out from fans wanting to express the changes they'd like to see. It is a tough war between the old map fans and those who wish for new map changes.

3) A new theme

I want to UFOs to go away — Mad_jaxyt (@Mad_jaxyt) July 25, 2021

Players want Fortnite Season 8 to get rid of the Zero Point and the alien invasion theme. Some have mentioned bringing back superheroes, while others have brought up a fantasy or medieval theme.

And then there are those who don't have a preference and just want to be rid of those pesky UFOs.

2) Returning contests and items

bring back all of them 👀 — Sky (@skyyy1x) July 25, 2021

All of them would be great. Fans will just salivate at the prospect of LAN events with the Fortnite World Chump, Chug Splash, and the old map returning!

This article has already touched on the latter, but fans are eager to see the return of older items from the vault. They especially want to see another Fortnite World Cup Champion crowned.

1) Cosmetic trading

OMFG we will be able to trade skins in season 8 Fortnite wish we can swap emotes too so i can trade all my dance emotes for someones Love Scenario emote D: — tay_yo (@taay_yoo) July 24, 2021

Gifting has been a thing in Fortnite for some time. Fans hope Fortnite Season 8 takes that a bit further.

Many have skins their friends want and vice versa? Being able to trade skins to complete a collection or get a favorite that gamers missed would be incredible.

