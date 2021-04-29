Top 5 fan-made skins that made it into Fortnite

Fan-made Fortnite skin concepts are some of the most excellent designs in all of gaming. It is incredible to see the works of art come to life because they truly capture the essence of Fortnite: Battle Royale.

Many fan-made designs are fantastic, and some are so good that Epic Games have put them into Fortnite. The creators of arguably the most popular battle royale game ever made tweaks and put these fan-made skins into the world of Fortnite.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 fan-made Fortnite skins that actually made it into the game

#5 - Comfy Chomps

Image via Epic Games

Comfy Chomps is a very casual and cool Fortnite skin. It is simply a man in some shark pajamas.

The design, along with Cozy Chomps, was created by a Reddit user known as sharktoof. I suppose it makes sense that someone with that particular name made this epic shark-themed skin.

#4 - Boxy

Image via Epic Games

Boxy is Boxer's counterpart - a Fortnite skin that is simply a woman covered in cardboard. Her face and body are armored with boxes while slabs of cardboard act as armor across her arms and legs. Coincidentally, this is another skin design by sharktoof that made it into the game.

#3 - Pinkie

Image via Epic Games

Pinkie was designed by Reddit user fantasyfull. That individual was also the designer behind the duo of Aura and Guild.

Truthfully, Pinkie comes off as absolutely horrifying, which is why some Fortnite players love to use it. This uncomfortable skin is a really cool design added to the game created by a community member.

#2 - Meowscles

Image via Epic Games

Reddit user RaxSadio, known for the designs of Scoundrel and Rapscallion, is responsible for this buff feline character. Meowscles, the muscly humanoid cat, was just a concept before Epic Games put it right into Fortnite. It didn't stop there, though. It eventually became a boss NPC with its own POI and Mythic items.

#1 - Tender Defender

Image via Epic Games

Tender Defender is by far the best fan-made skin slotted into Fortnite. An eight-year-old named Connor doodled the Chicken Trooper concept before it went viral and everyone got behind the young man and his skin design.

Several chicken-based hints and teases were soon found within Fornite and eventually, Chicken Trooper entered the item shop as the Tender Defender. It saw an incredible amount of use at first and is still popular to this day.