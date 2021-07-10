Top 5 forgotten Fortnite emotes that were once popular

Emotes can be a sign of brotherhood or the ultimate sign of disrespect in Fortnite Battle Royale.

Since the beginning of Fortnite, emotes have been a conduit for expressing emotions. It allows players to express themselves after winning a firefight or getting the coveted Victory Royale.

There are so many emotes at this point in Fortnite that it is impossible to keep up with all of them. Some have withstood the test of time, while others were once popular but are no longer used.

5 Fortnite emotes that failed to stay popular

#5 - Orange Justice

Orange Justice was a viral sensation. A kid in an orange shirt absolutely slayed the dance as it made its way into Fortnite. When it first arrived, everyone used it with aplomb. The song and movement together were utterly perfect and riveting.

Now, with so many emotes in the game, it is rarely seen.

#4 - Infinite Dab

The Infinite Dab has caused plenty of Fortnite players rage. It truly goes on and on and on and on. After getting the Victory Royale, simply dabbing on the second place player was not enough.

Doing so until the lobby closed was almost unnerving. It currently sits in the locker with the other unused emotes.

#3 - Take the L

Take the L was one of the first Fortnite emotes that really took off. You see children doing it all the time to express themselves and their love for Fortnite. However, there are even more disrespectful emotes in the game now.

Take the L doesn't make an appearance nearly as often.

#2 - Best Mates

Best Mates was another fun emote brought into Fortnite. Plenty of Fortnite cinematic creators put this one to use. It dominated the emote scene of the battle royale for some time as the thrusting up the feet and arms was unmatched. Players don't give it the love it once had anymore, though.

#1 - Dance Moves

Dance Moves is the original Fortnite emote. A myriad of memes and real life shenanigans came out of this gem.

Players kept this one for a long time as nothing beat the original. Unfortunately, that feeling has passed in the actual game and it isn't seen as much these days.

