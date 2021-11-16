Top 5 Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 POIs that no one knows about

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is undoubtedly one of the sweatiest seasons ever. Players around the world are struggling to win games amidst fierce competition. As a last resort, they are forced to land at remote locations that help them survive longer.

Here are five locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 that are avoided by the majority of players.

Five most remote locations on the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map

5) Lumber Lodge

Lumber Lodge was originally an unnamed location until Chapter 2 Season 5, which explains why many players are still unaware of it.

Lumber Lodge in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Lumber Lodge is located south of Misty Meadows and Apres Ski, loopers can hardly be found here because of the lack of loot.

4) Shipwreck Cove

Shipwreck Cove is clearly one of the most secluded locations on the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map. It is located on the southeastern edge.

Players never land in the area because it doesn't offer great loot and is quickly affected by the storm. However, one of the recent XP challenges in Chapter 2 Season 8 compelled players to visit the landmark.

3) Bob's Bluff

Bob's Bluff is located northeast of Steamy Stacks, but is seldom visited by players. It is self-evident that Fortnite added this landmark just to show off different Bob containers.

Bob's Bluff POI in Fortnite

Bob's Bluff only contains three chest spawns and two floor loot spawns. Suffice to say, landing here would be a massive mistake for any player.

2) Primal Pond

Players might remember Primal Pond owing to the the Cluck NPC. At the moment, it primarily consists of a pond and a shed, and doesn't have the 'Primal' grass from Chapter 2 Season 6.

Primal Pond landmark in Fortnite

The shed has a chest, but players should not expect a lot of loot from it.

1) Stack Shack

Stack Shack is separated from the rest of the island by water. As the name suggests, this landmark consists of a shack on top of a tall mountain.

Stack Shack location in Fortnite

Visiting Stack Shack naturally requires too much effort, and doesn't reward players with enough loot. This explains why no one lands on the location even in Chapter 2 Season 8.

As of now, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is underway and patch 18.40 is right around the corner. Many players are claiming that it will be the final update for the entire chapter, as Chapter 3 might begin on 5 December 2021.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul