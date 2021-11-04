Top 5 Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 weapons that nobody uses 

Epic Games constantly vaults, unvaults, nerfs, and buffs weapons in Fortnite in an effort to keep the game's meta fresh and evolving.

Only a few weapons such as the SCAR and Pump Shotgun have been able to maintain their popularity in Fortnite for a long time. Others, on the flip side, often lose value within a few weeks.

Here are five such weapons that Fortnite players seldom use in Chapter 2 Season 8.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of its writer.

The most disappointing weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

5) Lever-Action Shotgun

The Lever-Action Shotgun has made this list simply because it can be easily outclassed by any other Shotgun.

There are several glaring issues with the weapon which include poor range, low damage, and inaccuracy. It has a large crosshair that significantly increases the bullet spread. As a result, players rarely rely on the Lever-Action Shotgun to win a fight.

4) Submachine Gun

The suppressed SMG has been a disappointing weapon in Fortnite for many seasons, and unfortunately, Chapter 2 Season 8 is no exception.

Even though the SMG has a fast fire rate, the inaccuracy and low damage output worsen the situation. The only weapon that can be used with the SMG is the Rail Gun, but even this combat strategy has become unpopular in the current season.

3) Charge Shotgun

The Charge Shotgun is renowned for its charging mechanics, but they are largely undesirable in a fast paced game like Fortnite.

To deal hefty damage with the Charge, players need to first charge it, which often leads to a delay and their subsequent elimination. Only extremely skilled players who have mastered the Charge Shotgun can use it effectively.

2) Recon Scanner

The Recon Scanner and the Rail Gun was an over-powered weapon combination in Chapter 2 Season 7. While the Rail Gun is still popular among players, the Recon Scanner has lost its prominence in Chapter 2 Season 8.

Moreover, the Recon Scanner can only be found in IO chests at IO bases. These areas are heavily guarded, and getting the weapon is just not worth the effort for most players.

1) Marksman Six Shooter

Including an Exotic weapon in the list might be a hot take. However, the Marksman Six Shooter costs 400 Gold Bars, and this explains why players do not use it frequently.

Wrath is the NPC that sells the Marksman Six Shooter to players. Speaking of the positives, the gun is undoubtedly good for rapid hip fire and even has 4x headshot damage while ADS-ing. Unfortunately, both these elements are overshadowed by the 6-round magazine, and players are compelled to reload more often than expected.

It is worth noting that none of the weapons mentioned above are 'bad'. All in all, players should always use the weapons that suit their playstyle, and master them to get the best results.

