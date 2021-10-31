Top 5 Fortnite characters who have their memories intact despite the island's loop

The Zero Point tore the fabric of the Fortnite Battle Royale island to shreds with some interesting consequences.

With so many stories happening in the lore of Fortnite, it is often hard to keep up with them all. Not only is there the story of the island itself, but there is also the Zero Point saga taking place elsewhere.

All of these stories delivered crucial information regarding how the island works. Fortnite has a loop that sees players eliminated reset with no memory of the events. However, there are some characters who keep their memories intact.

Fortnite: 5 characters who keep their memories despite the loop

5) Midas

Midas didn't quite understand the connection between the Storm and the loop in Fortnite. As he pushed back the Storm with the Device, he broke the loop and accidentally freed himself from it. Now, he remembers every evil thing he has done on the island.

4) Tony Stark

It is said that those with sealed suits, heavy armor, or magical properties are able to survive the loop's reset and keep their memories. Tony Stark is an example of this, but no one knew why at the time. As everyone around him was reset and lost their memories, he was perfectly fine and worked on defeating Galactus.

3) The Batman Who Laughs

The Batman Who Laughs, who is just an even scarier Joker, is on a bloodthirsty killing spree in Fortnite. This is because his eye covering is made of a dark element and prevented his memories from being lost. He is ready to corrupt every reality in existence and will use the island to do so.

2) The Foundation

The Foundation was ready to have his memory wiped after a battle with The Batman Who Laughs. His mask was cracked and he expected the loop to reset him. It didn't happen and The Foundation kept his memories. From Gotham City back to the island, The Foundation is doing his best to stop the IO and destroy its creations.

1) Batman

Batman is at the center of the Zero Point saga. He has worked to understand the loop. At one point he was trapped, but with his Batman Zero armor, he was able to escape the loop, keep his memories, and eventually make it back to his home city to figure out the loop, its extra layer, and what he needed to do to stop it.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

