Top 5 Fortnite collaborations that blew up

As Fortnite has evolved, there have been many collaborations for players to experience. The first official collaboration took place in Chapter 1 Season 3 of the game. With the game now being in Chapter 3 Season 2, players have seen a total of 112 in-game collaborations! These include live events, skins available in the item shop, and more.

Although there have been multiple collaborations, not all of them have been a big success. Some of the collabs actually flopped pretty hard, whereas some others were very successful.

In this article, players will be informed about the top 5 collabs that blew up, becoming instant hits.

Fortnite's 5 most successful and loved collaborations

5) John Wick

John wick skin (Image via Fortnite)

The John Wick collab was one of the biggest crossovers that the game has seen. In Chapter 1 Season 3 of the game, players had the chance to unlock the unofficial John Wick skin if they reached tier 100.

Although players could tell that this was a John Wick skin, the skin was named "The Reaper" in the game, making it unofficial. Later in the game, an official version of the skin was released based on the movie John Wick 3.

The official version of the skin was released in Season 9 of the game, along with a skin inspired by Hallie Berry, who also starred in John Wick 3.

4) Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn (Image via Wallpapercave)

The Harley Quinn crossover is definitely one of the most popular collabs that players have seen in the game. Although Harley was released during Chapter 2, Season 1, tons of players still wear this skin.

Even though this skin was not accompanied by an in-game event or map changes, it still deserves a spot on the list of collabs that were extremely popular.

3) Travis Scott

Travis Scott performance (Image via Fortnite)

It's no surprise that the Travis Scott-Fortnite crossover gets a mention on this list. Whether players love or hate Travis, there is no denying that this was one of those collabs that brought the game to a wider audience.

Players had the chance to purchase the AstroJack and Travis Scott skins in the item shop. The best part of this collab was the in-game event. Players were able to hear some of Travis' music and also gain a free emote and glider just for attending the event.

This crossover took place in early 2020. A total of five screenings took place in the event, so if players missed one, they had a chance to experience it again.

2) Avengers

Avengers collab (Image via Fortnite)

When Avengers Endgame was released, Fortnite saw a collaboration with the popular franchise to bring new content into the game. Two major Marvel characters were released in the item shop thanks to the crossover: Black widow and Starlord.

Not only were there skins, but players also had the chance to play a limited-time Marvel-themed game mode where they could take on their enemies using Marvel superhero powers.

1) Marshmello

Marshmello (Image via Fortnite)

This list wouldn't be complete without the inclusion of Marshmello. Without this collaboration, it's hard to tell where Fortnite would be today. Not only was the skin released during the crossover amazing, but the live performance from Marshmello that players were able to experience was totally unique.

Marshmello was the first-ever collab that offered a live concert for players to see and interact with in the game.

Just for attending the concert, players were gifted free emotes. Players also got the chance to purchase the Marshmello skin alongside other event-specific items in the shop.

