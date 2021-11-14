Top 5 crossover skins that were not a good fit for Fortnite

Fortnite crossovers have now become so prominent that players have started complaining about the lack of authentic skins in the game.

The issue with crossovers is self-evident. Fans of franchises such as Naruto, Marvel, and DC naturally feel great when their favorite characters arrive as skins, but others cannot be expected to give similar feedback.

Here are five crossover skins that were simply not good enough for a Battle Royale game like Fortnite.

Five of the worst Fortnite crossover skins ever

5) Bryson DeChambeau

Even though Bryson DeChambeau is a phenomenal golfer, his skin doesn't fit well in a Battle Royale game. The cosmetic is too generic and it is unlikely that anyone who's not a fan of the golfer will spend their V-Bucks on it.

4) Kratos

Kratos is undoubtedly one of the most popular gaming characters ever. However, God of War and Fortnite seem like two entirely different worlds.

Kratos in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Kratos as a cosmetic item certainly looks appealing, but fails to provide the agile and athletic look that is required from a Battle Royale game's character.

3) Ghostbusters

Ghostbuster collab in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Ghostbusters crossover had so much potential, but Fortnite ended up releasing two generic skins. Also, players weren't ready to spend the hefty price of 2,000 V-Bucks on the 5 Item Bundle in the Item Shop.

2) Soccer skins

Fortnite has a wide range of soccer skins that were released in collaboration with clubs such as Manchester United, Juventus, and more.

Fortnite soccer skins (Image via Epic Games)

Yet again, the soccer skins were only attractive for the fans of the respective clubs. At the end of the day, playing as a footballer in a game that contains mythical monsters and weapons doesn't make a lot of sense.

1) Tron

Tron is another crossover that could've fetched an overwhelmingly positive response from fans, but ended up being a disappointment.

TRON crossover in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The crossover was forgotten by the players in no time because the models in TRON-style outfits were quickly replaced by better skins in the Item Shop.

As of now, Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite is underway and crossovers with franchises such as The Walking Dead and Venom have already taken place. Fortnite Chapter 3 will be no exception as Epic Games might collaborate with Game of Thrones and Spider-Man this winter.

