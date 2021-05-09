Top 5 Fortnite crossovers that made absolutely no sense

Though there are several Fortnite crossovers, some of them simply make no sense.

Fortnite is one of the most popular games to date, especially since it has various collaborations and crossovers to improve players' in-game experience. However, not all crossovers have been a great hit for the game.

Crossovers such as Marvel, Star Wars, and DC have all been really good for the game. On the other hand, there are smaller crossovers that have missed the mark entirely.

Top 5 Inexplicable Fortnite Crossovers

#5 – NFL

The Fortnite x NFL crossover seemed like a great idea at the start, giving new players several skins that represent all NFL teams across the United States. It was great for the variety of skins that players got for just one purchase, and there were Limited Time Modes where two teams of 20 competed for the most eliminations. However, the crossover ends there.

loving these NFL Fortnite skins pic.twitter.com/WP9ic0o1vQ — LAZAR (@Lazarbeam) November 7, 2018

There wasn’t even a mode where players could play football or anything. Plus, the main NFL hub in the game was just a huge Verizon marketing area, giving no new content for the game.

#4 – Ghostbusters

The Fortnite x Ghostbusters crossover was teased for some time in Chapter 2 but wasn’t well executed. Instead of getting actual skins based on the original Ghostbusters characters, players were given random NPC skins wearing Ghostbusters outfits.

There wasn’t even an Limited Time Mode (LTM) for this crossover, it would have been fun to have a 20v20 or 50v50 where players need to catch ghosts or something but it didn’t even happen. It makes players ask just what exactly was the point aside from the skins.

#3 – IT

The Fortnite x IT crossover is one of the worst and makes absolutely no sense. That’s probably because it never really even happened. Around the time of the new IT movie, there were red balloons across the Fortnite map near the storm drains. When these balloons were popped, players would then hear Pennywise laugh.

The crossover ends there as no skin, LTM, or any other kind of cosmetic ever came to Fortnite. Making this crossover extremely lackluster.

#2 – Wreck-It Ralph

Almost as bad as the IT crossover, the Fortnite x Wreck-It Ralph event also makes no sense. Ralph comes out on screen at Risky Reels just a few times and says nothing, does nothing except wave, and that's all. This led to several hints that there could be a bigger crossover such as the Infinity War LTM that came out before it.

The Ralph Breaks the Internet movie even had two small mentions of Fortnite, giving players more hope for a bigger crossover, but it just never happened.

Wreck It Ralph is a game



give my man Ralph a proper collab pic.twitter.com/oAUUTHc7Uz — Carlson | Jimmy W💫💫 | 🥵🥶😈 (@carlson347) December 4, 2020

#1 – Quibi

This crossover is probably the worst Fortnite crossover ever. Quibi is a video streaming service that was launched a few years back and needed more of a following. So, to gain a bigger following they made a deal with Fortnite to play one of their “exclusive” shows at Risky Reels.

Remember this? Yeah the company Fortnite partnered with [Quibi] for this is shutting down after only 6 months of existing.



Thanks @TheBriteFuture for mentioning this o/ pic.twitter.com/qbF0eiWick — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) October 21, 2020

That's all that ever happened, no skins or exclusive content for players ever came after. What's even worse is that Quibi went bankrupt almost immediately after the crossover.

Also Read: Ranking the top 5 Seasons of Fortnite from most liked to least