Top Fortnite Earners: 5 players who've made millions from the game

Fortnite's competitive scene is one of the biggest reasons it remains relevant after four years of release. Some of the most skilled and famous esports athletes compete in Fortnite tournaments and are heavily rewarded for it.

Over the years, several pro players in the Fortnite community have made a fortune. Their unbelievable skills are admired by millions of fans which further helps them in becoming distinguished content creators.

Here are five Fortnite players who've earned millions of dollars just by playing competitive tournaments.

Five richest Fortnite players

5) NRG EpikWhale

EpikWhale has been playing Fortnite since day one and is easily one of the most skilled players ever. From Trio Cups to the FNCS, he participates in a wide range of tournaments and wins most of them comfortably.

Owing to his consistency and skillset, EpikWhale has gathered over $1.3 million from Fortnite. The pro player's earnings steadily increase as he's having a great run with Arkhram and Reet in 2021.

4) Nyhrox

Nyhrox gained the attention of the Fortnite community by winning the Fortnite World Cup Duos with Aqua and hasn't looked back ever since. He has now won several Trios and Solos tournaments as well.

nyhrox @nyhrox LETS GOOO!! finally lan events are back, couldn’t care less about the prizepool at dh sweden, I’m going 💨💨 LETS GOOO!! finally lan events are back, couldn’t care less about the prizepool at dh sweden, I’m going 💨💨

Up until now, Nyhrox has accumulated more than $1.5 million from Fortnite earnings, and it is self-evident that he's getting better every day.

3) Psalm

Psalm is undoubtedly the most exciting name on this list. He bagged second place in the Fortnite World Cup Solos behind Bugha and naturally made massive money from the tournament.

However, instead of continuing as a Fortnite pro, Psalm switched to Valorant and hasn't touched Epic Games' Battle Royale game for a long time.

Despite quitting Fortnite, Psalm has $1.8 million in earnings from the game and is one of the wealthiest pro players in history.

2) Aqua

Aqua won the Fortnite World Cup Duos with Nyhrox, and just like his teammate, this was just the beginning of his successful career as a pro player.

Aqua is one of two Fortnite players who have won both the World Cup and FNCS titles. It comes as no surprise that his total earnings are close to $2 million.

1) Bugha

Bugha became the face of Fortnite's competitive scene when he won the World Cup in Solos. Amidst several ups and downs, he has remained consistent and now boasts over $3 million in earnings from Fortnite.

Alongside Aqua, Bugha is the only player to have a World Cup and FNCS title victory.

All the players mentioned above owe a significant part of their success to Fortnite and have reached the top through consistent hard work. It won't be an overstatement that their dedication and impeccable gameplay has inspired millions of fans and aspiring pros worldwide.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha