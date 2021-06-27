Top 5 Fortnite Emotes inspired by real artists

Emotes are one of the most significant features in Fortnite. Gamers make it a point to get hold of these emotes from the Item Shop in exchange for a few hundred V-Bucks.

Emotes are a great way to communicate and express feelings without saying a word. Epic has developed several emotes since it was released in 2017. However, some of the emotes have been inspired by artists.

This article will discuss details of 5 Fortnite emotes that were inspired by real artists.

Fortnite emotes inspired by artists across the globe

5) Last Forever

In 2019, composers Ayo and Teo dropped their song Last Forever. The song went on to become one of the most popular songs of the year and the duo received immense praise for it.

The developers were quick to note this choreography and it was eventually added to the game. The iconic emote was available for 500 V-Bucks from the Item Shop.

Who said love doesn't last forever?

Grab the Last Forever Emote, by Ayo & Teo in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/dfnCm4vo0h — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 19, 2020

4) Fright Funk

TikToker Minecrafter2011 shot to fame with the Fright Funk dance. Eerie background music intermingled with rhythmic beats makes the choreography even more enjoyable.

Epic was quick to note the growing popularity of the dance and it was added to Fortnite as an emote.

Ghoulishly groovy 💃



Grab the new Fright Funk Emote in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/MPVIVcx2tZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 1, 2019

3) Salt Bae

Salt Bae is a celebrated chef who owns a chain of restaurants in some of the finest locations in the world. He shot to fame due to his iconic style of rubbing salt on cooked steak.

Salt Bae's iconic method has made him quite a sensation and popular celebrities often visit him for a round of dinner.

His growing popularity has been noted by Epic and the developers have added the Salt Bae emote to the game.

2) Chicken Wing

"Chicken Wing! Chicken Wing! Hot Dog and baloney"

Loopers are quite familiar with the Chicken Wing emote in Fortnite. However, it was not developed by Epic. It was inspired by a real life artist who took the internet down with this peppy choreography.

TikToker Lexibb69 recieved immense praises for her Chicken Wing dance on social sites. It was also quite popular among gamers and streamers. the entire Fortnite community went crazy after this emote was added to the game.

The Chicken Wing still stands out as one of the most popular emotes of all time that was inspired by a real artist.

1) Gangnam Style

South Korean Pop icon Psy went on to become a global sensation with his iconic Gangnam Style song. The song was released in 2012 and garnered millions of views due to the iconic dance steps.

Add a little Gangnam Style to your life.



Dance on over to the Item Shop and grab the Emote now! pic.twitter.com/uao10oQmgF — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 29, 2021

The song remains memorable, almost a decade after it was released. Gangnam's popularity compelled the developers to add this iconic song and dance step to Fortnite as an emote. It went on to become one of the most loved emotes in Fortnite's history.

