Top 5 Fortnite emotes inspired by real dances

Emotes are one of the most remarkable features of Fortnite. These cosmetic items are simple actions performed by in-game characters. Some of these emotes depict specific dances with short music in the background.

While Epic has developed a few of these dance moves, a handful are inspired by real-life dances. This article will discuss the top five Fortnite emotes that have been inspired by real-life dances.

Fortnite emotes that came from outside the game

5) Fright Funk

Popular TikToker, Minecrafter2011 shot to fame with a peppy choreography on Fright Funk. The background music is filled with rhythmic beats, and an eerie howl continues throughout.

The video became extremely popular among his followers. Epic took note of its growing popularity and introduced the emote in Chapter 2, Season 1. The Rare Emote was available for 500 V-Bucks from the Item Shop.

Ghoulishly groovy 💃



Grab the new Fright Funk Emote in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/MPVIVcx2tZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 1, 2019

4) Pull Up

Popular rapper DaBaby went on to become a global sensation following the success of his “Rockstar.” The song spent seven consecutive weeks as the number one song on the US Billboard Hot 100. The song went viral, topping the charts of various countries.

TikTokers went on to set up a fantastic trend with this song. Everyone was busy grooving and swaying to "Rockstar."

New Shop! Another DABABY emote?!?! Straight from the song Rockstar by Da Baby! Okay Then, "Pull up" is an Insta Cop for me! Also they slid the Frontier skin in the shop 247 days old.



Support me by using code: Catherrera11❤️#fortnite #ad #FortniteSeason5 pic.twitter.com/B7WRy2N1Qd — 🏹🧡Cat ᗒᗣᗕ (@catherrera11) February 28, 2021

The Pull Up emote was inspired by this TikTok trend and was added to the game in Chapter 2, Season 5. Gamers had to buy this Rare Emote from the Item Shop for just 500 V-Bucks.

3) Last Forever

Musicians Ayo and Teo went on to drop their song Last Forever back in 2019. The talented duo received hefty praise for their choreography.

Who said love doesn't last forever?

Grab the Last Forever Emote, by Ayo & Teo in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/dfnCm4vo0h — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 19, 2020

Epic decided to bring this choreography as an emote to Fortnite. Gamers were required to pay 500 V-bucks for this Icon Series Emote.

2) Chicken Wing It

TikToker Lexibb69 became famous for her short yet groovy composition of the Chicken Wing It. The animated voice-over singing the song makes the video even more enjoyable.

Fortnite fans were pleased when the ‘Chicken Wing It’ emote was introduced in Chapter 2, Season 6, as an Icon Series Emote. It was available for 500 V-Bucks.

1) Gangnam style

"Gangnam Style" became an instant hit following its release in 2012. South Korean entertainer Psy became a global name with his amusing dance moves.

Even after a decade after its original release, Gangnam Style remains a memorable name in the world of music. Epic decided to introduce the Gangnam Style emote in Chapter 2, Season 5 of Fortnite.

Add a little Gangnam Style to your life.



Dance on over to the Item Shop and grab the Emote now! pic.twitter.com/uao10oQmgF — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 29, 2021

The Icon Series emote went on to become a fan favorite within a short time. The emote was available for purchase from the Item Shop in exchange for 500 V-Bucks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the opinions of the writer.