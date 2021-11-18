Top 5 Fortnite items that were vaulted for being too controversial

Over the years, Fortnite has added several skins, weapons, vehicles, and cosmetic items for players to enjoy. While the majority of items served their purpose, others had to be removed owing to severe backlash or simply not fitting in the game.

Fortnite has a long list of vaulted weapons and skins and the list below mentions some of the most controversial names from it.

Most controversial Fortnite items that were vaulted

5) Travis Scott emotes and skin

Travis Scott was introduced as a skin in Fortnite following his virtual concert. However, in one of the singer's latest concerts, several fans lost their lives and he was called out for being irresponsible regarding the matter.

Amidst the massive controversy surrounding Travis Scott, Fortnite decided to remove his emote from the Item Shop's daily section. It is safe to assume that none of the cosmetics related to the singer will return to the game for a while if they return at all.

4) Custom superhero skins

Epic Games might have thought that the custom superhero skins that they introduced would be a massive hit, but this backfired almost instantly. Little did the developers know that loopers will use the customization features to create pay-to-win skins that hamper visibility.

nook³ @GatoNookCL fortnite custom superhero skins when you were able to have em be all black: fortnite custom superhero skins when you were able to have em be all black: https://t.co/i76hzfX9gs

The all-black and all-white skins were so overpowered that Epic Games had to vault these variants altogether.

3) UFOs

UFOs were introduced to Fortnite during Chapter 2 Season 7. Players used the new utility item almost instantly, and soon discovered that they're too powerful for competitive play.

HYPEX @HYPEX UFOs have been vaulted from Competitive! UFOs have been vaulted from Competitive!

UFOs were removed from Fortnite competitive in just two days for these reasons.

2) Infinity Blade

The Infinity Blade was introduced to Fortnite as a Mythic item, but was quickly removed from the game. The blade not only granted high mobility, but dealt enough damage to one-shot opponents without a strong enough counter in the game.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Heya folks,



We messed up and rolled out the Infinity Blade overpowered / without good counters, especially in the end game.



The Infinity Blade has been Vaulted and we are re-evaluating our approach to Mythic items.



Thanks for calling us out on this! Heya folks,We messed up and rolled out the Infinity Blade overpowered / without good counters, especially in the end game. The Infinity Blade has been Vaulted and we are re-evaluating our approach to Mythic items.Thanks for calling us out on this!

Hence, Epic Games removed the Infinity Blade and apologized to the player base for creating an overpowered mythic weapon.

1) Mechs

The mechs have returned to Fortnite with Chapter 2 Season 8, but veterans still remember the horrifying memories from Chapter 1. The B.R.U.T.E. mechs were extremely overpowered and defeating them during the end game was close to impossible.

Mechs in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games soft-vaulted the mechs for some balance changes in Season 1. They will now be replaced by Salvaged B.R.U.T.E. mechs.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Controversies surrounding new weapons, items, and cosmetic items often happen in Fortnite due to the game's large user base. As of now, Chapter 2 Season 8 is underway and loopers are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Chapter 3.

Edited by Danyal Arabi