Fortnite and its various locations have become iconic over the years, ever since the battle royale took over the world.

Fans are always clamoring for nostalgia when it comes to Fortnite. There are constant requests for old map iterations to return or simply just questions on if they ever will.

It is pretty clear that old maps won't return to Fortnite unless it is for a short throwback event. That doesn't mean old points of interest won't return, however. This has happened before and there are some Chapter 1 locations fans would love to see return.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Fortnite locations from the Chapter 1 map that need to return

#5 - Pressure Plant

Image via Epic Games

The Pressure Plant location in Fortnite Chapter 1 was a bit shortlived. It was once a volcano that, when it erupted, destroyed a ton of the map. The location was very important as the Mecha was being built there. Players who may not have played towards the end of Chapter 1 would have missed out. It would be great if they got another chance to visit this cool point of interest.

#4 - Fatal Fields

Image via Epic Games

The wonderful farms of Fortnite's past just aren't there any longer. The cornfields, barns, and house were some of the most iconic locations on the map. Players would love to drop at Fatal Fields one more time to experience the joy that the farm brought to so many. It was very popluar, had great places to hide, and always had stellar loot.

#3 - Loot Lake

Image via Epic Games

Loot Lake once ruled over the landing zones of Fortnite. Now, there is Lazy Lake, but it just isn't the same. Loot Lake was home to so many memories and important events throughout the history of the battle royale. It may have been the most evolved point of interest of all. The fact that it is no longer a part of the Fortnite map is a crying shame.

#2 - Dusty Divot

Image via Epic Games

When the meteor struck and cratered Dusty Depot, Dusty Divot was born. And arguably, it became more popular than the original location. The Depot did make a return at one point, but the Divot still needs to make its comeback. This Fortnite location will go down in history as one of the most populated, and possibly most annoying to traverse, areas on the map.

#1 - Tilted Towers

Image via Epic Games

Was there ever going to be a different number one entry than Titled Towers? Everyone landed there. Everyone fought for Titled Towers control. Its destruction was teased so many times and then it finally happened. No one would be mad if Titled Towers once again made its way onto the Fortnite map.