Top 5 Fortnite locations most players didn't even know existed

Fortnite Battle Royale takes place on a massive island with secrets that some players never discover.

Of course, word of these secret Fortnite spots has gotten out, but when they were prominent on the Battle Royale map, most users had zero clue that they existed.

The island's sheer size takes loopers quite some time to traverse from one end to another. The popularity of some points of interest in Fortnite also sees them revisited, while other locations simply go untouched.

Two Weeping Woods locations on this Fortnite list of unknown POI's

1) Salty Springs Bunker

For a long time, players would loot Salty Springs and leave nothing except the items found in the bunker. There are stairs in the blue wooden building in the basement, with some boxes blocking the crawlspace behind them.

Users can take out the boxes to find a hole under the stairs. A secret control room is there with plenty of goods.

4) Weeping Woods Underground

This is a great secret location in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 that loopers may not be aware of. Well, now they are thanks to NickEh30 and numerous others who have brought attention to it.

Gamers can drop into Weeping Woods and find the shipping crate. There are stairs in the crate that lead underground to an often overlooked area.

3) Weeping Woods Bookshelf

This is another Weeping Woods secret that didn't get much love in Fortnite. This site was not a popular dropping point for quite some time compared to how it is now.

In a cabin to the north, players were able to open a secret bookshelf door that led to a base.

2) Palms Junction

In the far corner of Paradise Palms sits a location that some Fortnite users named Junk Junctions 2.0. Palms Junction is what others call it.

The spot itself was rarely visited, and on top of that, players could swing away at the floor to reveal a hidden hideout with tons of loot.

1) Loot Boat

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, a randomly spawning boat appeared just off the island's shores. Because of its irregular locations, a lot of gamers never knew the Loot Boat even existed.

The only way to find it was to survey the shores from the Battle Bus, as it did not appear on the map.

