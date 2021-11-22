Top 5 Fortnite POIs that are likely going away in Chapter 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 is right around the corner, and naturally, fans are excited about the upcoming content. From new maps to fresh gameplay mechanics, the chapter is expected to contain groundbreaking elements.

- New map

- New gameplay stuff

- Spider-Man & Matrix skins

- BIG WINTER EVENT just a few days after season start



However, a new map (called Artemis) also means that certain fan-favorite POIs from Chapter 2 will be gone forever. Here are five such locations that players will most likely miss visiting after December 5.

Fortnite POIs that won't be a part of the Chapter 3 map

5) The Convergence

It comes as no surprise that The Convergence, better known as the Cube Town/Pyramid, won't be available in Chapter 3.

The Convergence POI in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

The showdown between Dr. Slone and the Cube Queen will end with Chapter 2. A new storyline with fresh characters will take over, and The Convergence POI certainly won't match it.

4) Coral Castle

Coral Castle has literally witnessed a lot throughout Chapter 2. It includes getting abducted, becoming a barren land, and more.

Coral Castle was abducted by aliens in Chapter 2 Season 7 (Image via Epic Games)

Players have always avoided landing at Coral Castle, and it wouldn't be a smart move if Fortnite retains it in Chapter 3.

3) Dirty Docks

Dirty Docks is the eastern-most named location on the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map, which is the biggest reason why players don't land here. Moreover, it mainly comprises buildings that are good for camping.

Dirty Docks will likely be removed in Fortnite Chapter 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Another POI will most likely replace dirty Docks in Chapter 3, and it is safe to assume that loopers will still avoid landing in a cornered location.

2) Steamy Stacks

Steamy Stacks played an important role in the Chapter 2 Season 8 storyline. However, from a competitive perspective, it isn't good enough for players.

Steamy Stacks in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games can improve Steamy Stacks by enhancing the loot, but replacing it with a new POI seems like a much better decision.

1) Believer Beach

Fortnite Chapter 3 will be based on Winter, and leaks have suggested that Winterfest 2021 is returning with several significant upgrades.

Amidst the frosty season, loopers might not like visiting Believer Beach. Instead, Epic Games can add a winter-themed POI that better suits the map.

Believer Beach might be removed in Fortnite Chapter 3 (Image via Epic Games)

All in all, a ton of new locations will be added to the Fortnite Chapter 3 map when it is released on December 7. As of now, players can buckle up for the live event that will take place towards the end of Chapter 2 Season 8.

