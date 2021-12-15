Top 5 Fortnite potions that actually look delicious (& 2 that don't)

Fortnite has tons of different drinkable items. These are intended to restore health and/or shield and are considered among the most useful items in the game. Most players' loadouts consist of one or more of the drinkable items in the game.

One Reddit user posed the question: what does the brand new Chapter 3 item Guzzle Juice taste like? It got Fortnite players thinking about which potions look tasty and which ones don't. Here are a few examples of each.

Fortnite drinkable potions that look good (and a few that don't)

5) Guzzle juice

Guzzle juice is the latest entry in the Fortnite drink menu. It was added for Chapter 3 and serves as a nerfed version of Slurp Juice from seasons past. It looks kind of tasty, though. It's definitely reminiscent of a green soda, so it's one that Fortnite players would likely want to try.

4) Mini Shields

Mini Shields would certainly be an interesting drink. They look like juice and look completely harmless. Water isn't actually blue, but is often depicted as so, so perhaps the Mini Shields are just refreshingly good water.

3) Big Shields

The same concept applies to Big Shields, since they're the same color. Plus, if Mini Shields taste good, Big Shields would be even more desirable since they hold twice the amount that minis do.

2) Chug Splash

This one isn't technically a drink, but it's made of a liquid, so it could theoretically be drunk. It resembles a Mountain Dew flavor, so it probably tastes pretty good overall.

Everybody needs a chug splash support player

1) Chug Jug

Chug Jugs aren't in the game, but they are probably the best-tasting drinks in Fortnite. It was hard to see what it looked like, but the players drank it for 20 seconds, so it had to taste good. Plus, anything that fully heals anyone has got to be tasty.

Tastes bad

2) Slurp Juice

Slurp Juice looks different from the other shield potions. It's not currently in the game but has been considered one of the most useful drinks over the years. However, the liquid inside looks a little bit toxic, so Fortnite players probably want to stay away.

1) Chili Chug Splash

While the original Chug Splashes might taste good, mixing a chili flavor into them would probably undo that. Those two flavors might work on their own, but more than likely not together.

Do any Fortnite drinks seem tasty?

