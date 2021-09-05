Top 5 Fortnite Prop Hunt map codes (September 2021)

Fortnite Prop Hunt is one of the most fun Creative modes to play in the Epic Games Battle Royale title. The game mode requires players to act as either an object or seeker. As an object, the player's objective will be to blend in with their surroundings to the best of their abilities. On the other hand, the seeker will be required to look for any objects that appear out of the ordinary on the Fortnite map.

The game mode is quite fun to play with friends and brings on some chaotic excitement.

Best Fortnite prop hunt map codes

Here's a look at some of the best Fortnite prop hunt map codes in 2021.

1. Laser Tag Prop Hunt

Fortnite Laser Tag Prop Hunt map code - 9933-9770-9493

The Laser Tag map used to be a featured map in Fortnite at one point in time. It is quite similar to the Arcade map, and its cool appearance makes it quite fun to play Prop Hunt. Furthermore, players can play actual Laser Tag in this game mode, which is quite cool.

2. Indoor Water Park Prop Hunt

Indoor Water Park Prop Hunt map code - 0139-3586-5803

The Indoor Water Park map is quite fun to play Fortnite Prop Hunt. The map is attractive to look at, with a huge pool and even a locker room featured on it. It's the perfect map for a chilled out game of Prop Hunt in Fortnite.

3. Yacht Prop Hunt

The Yacht Prop Hunt map code - 7257-6466-2198

A big yacht is the perfect place to hide as random objects in Fortnite's Yacht Prop Hunt mode. However, if you're a seeker on this map, good luck to you!

4. Shop Till You Prop

Fortnite Shop Till You Prop Hunt Map Code - 0880-3740-6109

This is yet another map that works in the favor of those who will be hiding. The map is a retail store, so naturally, there are quite a few objects that Fortnite players can hide as. This is one of the most chaotic maps to play Fortnite Prop Hunt on.

5. Prop Hunt in a Taxi

Prop Hunt in a Taxi map code - 1662-3121-3063

In this map, players can quite literally hide as a piece of trash. Players have to move from car to car hiding as random pieces of trash, while the seeker has to keep an eye out for moving pieces of trash. This is one of the most fun maps to play Fortnite Prop Hunt in, since the risk factor is high for both parties.

Prop Hunt is one of the most fun game modes to play in Fortnite, and these maps are the best suited to play the Creative game mode.

