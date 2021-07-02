Top 5 Fortnite Season 7 skins

Fortnite skins are one of the most popular elements of the game. Gamers like to customize their in-game characters to flaunt newly acquired skins.

The best way to get Fortnite skins is through the Battle Pass or by purchasing them through the Item Shop. Some of the Fortnite skins come in the form of bundles that contain matching pickaxes, backblings, and gliders, among other in-game items.

Fortnite Season 7 offers some of the most amazing skins in the game. This article will reveal the top 5 skins that have been revealed in Season 7 of Fortnite.

5 amazing Fortnite skins that gamers can get hold of in Season 7

5) Kymera

The Kymera outfit is the first cosmetic item that can be unlocked on the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass. The legendary outfit has become one of the most popular skins in Fortnite in a short period of time.

Gamers can customize the Kymera skin with the help of Alien Artifacts that spawn on the island.

#Fortnite News Update: Get Kymera

"He may or may not come in peace. Pick up the Battle Pass to unlock Kymera!" pic.twitter.com/WbgfqPUncB — fnbr.co (@FortniteDaily) June 25, 2021

4) Dr. Slone

The mysterious character of Dr. Slone made her first public appearance in Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass trailer.

The cosmetics of Dr. Slone can be found on the eighth page of the Battle Pass. Gamers can unlock the page by ranking up the tiers. The Dr. Slone cosmetic can be unlocked by spending 9 Battle Stars. Gamers can unlock different styles of Dr. Slone by ranking up or by unlocking the bonus reward page.

3) Guggimon

Guggimon cosmetic is an Epic skin that is featured on page 4 of the Battle Pass.

Gamers can get a hold of this cosmetic by spending 9 Battle Stars when the Battle Pass page is unlocked. The mean-looking bunny is one of the most popular skins released in Season 7 of Fortnite.

2) Rick Sanchez

The popular character from the Rick and Morty animated series is one of the most iconic cosmetics to be added in the game. The Epic skin is a part of the Rick C137 cosmetic set and can be unlocked by spending 9 Battle Stars on page 10 of the Battle Pass.

There are several styles of Rick Sanchez and gamers can unlock them by ranking up or unlocking the bonus page of the Battle pass.

1) Loki

The God of Mischief has arrived on the island after escaping Thor's grips. The popular character recently got his own T.V. series, and Epic has entered into a collaboration to engage in some serious money business.

Loki, Prince of Asgard, Odinson, the rightful King of Jotunheim, God of Mischief, now a part of the Fortnite Crew 👑



Grab the July Crew Pack including the Loki Laufeyson Outfit inspired by Marvel Studios' The Avengers starting July 1.https://t.co/xJpSlauF3k pic.twitter.com/9KlBjAjH5X — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 28, 2021

The Loki cosmetic was released with the July Crew Pack, and gamers also get the Loki scepter along with the exclusive glider.

