Top 5 Fortnite skin combos to use in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite skins often come in sets, but plenty of mix and match combinations across sets look incredible.

Players are able to combine their main Fortnite skin with any other glider, harvesting tool, back bling, and emote in the game. That makes for some amazing appearances in the Battle Royale.

Inspired by a Reddit post, Fortnite players have put together a handful of great skin combos. As of Chapter 2 Season 8, there are a handful that stand out above the rest.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Fortnite: Five best skin combos in Chapter 2 Season 8

5) Default Toona Fish

The default Toona Fish skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

A lot of professional Fortnite players have put the Default Toona Fish skin combination to the test. It may go down as one of the most tryhard skins in the game's history. It is simply the black and white style of Toona Fish with the default pickaxe and glider and no back bling. It isn't flashy, but it makes for a great simplistic skin combo.

4) Leviathan Lara

The default Lara Croft skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Lara Croft is a Battlepass skin from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. She has become extremely popular as of late, however. One of the best combinations with her is the Rainbow Clover back bling and the Leviathan pickaxe. The default style of Lara Croft simply works with those two cosmetics.

3) Gold Token Midas

The Gold Midas skin (Image via Epic Games)

Midas has always been a popular skin in Fortnite. He has several variations, all of which can be found throughout almost any game of Battle Royale. Take the Gold Midas skin in Chapter 2 Season 8, with the Gold Token back bling and the Harley Hitter pickaxe. It's just plain cool.

2) Ice Breaker Siren

The Noir Siren skin (Image via Epic Games)

Siren is one of the coolest skins in Fortnite. The noir style is fantastic with its slightly mysterious look and neutral color scheme. The Ice Breaker pickaxe fits well in her hands and simply makes her stand out from the other Siren users in the lobby.

1) Rockstar Jinx

The Jinx skin combo created by FG96 on Reddit (Image via Epic Games)

The number one best Fortnite skin combination for Chapter 2 Season 8, comes from the Reddit post that inspired this list. Jinx from League of Legends' Arcane Netflix show has arrived in Fortnite, and user FG96 put together a wonderful combo. Jinx uses the Storm Strummer back bling, Unstoppable Force pickaxe, and a guitar-shredding emote to make her look like a rockstar.

