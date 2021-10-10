Top 5 Fortnite weapons that were heavily criticized and disliked by fans

Fortnite has introduced a plethora of weapons since Chapter 1 began back in 2017.

The likes of the Drum Gun, the Heavy Sniper Rifle, and Grenade Launcher are some of the most popular weapons seen in Fortnite. Not every weapon in the Battle Royale is as well-received as those, however.

Plenty of weapons are considered bad by the player base. They have either broken the game in a sense, were far too overpowered, or were just plain bad that many wondered why they were added to Fortnite in the first place.

The 5 most criticized and disliked weapons in Fortnite

5) Lightsabers

A Lightsaber in Fortnite. (Image via Epic Games)

The Lightsaber coming to Fortnite was an awesome moment. The crossover with Star Wars had plenty of fans excited. That was until they saw what the Lightsaber could do. It could block damage and slash people apart. No one should have that much power. The only reason it isn't higher is because it is a Lightsaber.

4) Burst Assault Rifle

The Burst Assault Rifle. (Image via Epic Games)

The Burst Assault Rifle was never good. People preferred to use submachine guns of lesser rarity than the most powerful Burst AR in Fortnite. The recoil was awful and it wasn't that damaging. Players often moaned when it was required to complete a challenge.

3) Guided Missile

The Guided Missile. (Image via Epic Games)

The Guided Missile was used to create some of the coolest clips Fortnite has ever seen. Outside of that, it was absolutely hated.

2) Mechs

Mechs in Fortnite. (Image via Epic Games)

Mechs are technically considered a vehicle in Fortnite, but they were used as weapons to decimate other players. The minute Mechs were added, players begged Epic Games to remove them. They were indestructible and unstoppable. If you managed to pilot one near the endgame, that Victory Royale was yours.

1) Infinity Blade

The Infinity Blade. (Image via Epic Games)

The Infinity Blade was introduced and swiftly removed from Fortnite. The controversy is one of the oldest tales from the Battle Royale. Players rushed to the sword so they could unleash its powerful slash and leaping attack.

It also destroyed structures in one hit. The kicker is that it was released right before a competitive tournament. Epic Games promptly said they messed up and got rid of it.

