Top 5 Fortnite weapons that were horrible (and 5 that we can't stop using)

Fortnite has seen plenty of weapons come and go out of the vault with mixed reactions from players.

Some weapons have stayed in Fortnite since the very beginning, and others were trashed by Epic Games in no time at all after being added to the Battle Royale.

Fans have no problem voicing their opinions when it comes to the different weapons within Fortnite. There are genuinely some that will go down as iconic and others that won't even be remembered.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Five dreadful Fortnite weapons

5) Burst AR

The Burst AR (Image via Epic Games)

The Common, Uncommon and even Rare versions of the Burst Assault Rifle are terrible. The accuracy and damage are so bad that it is only worth using when needed to complete a challenge.

4) Semi-Auto Sniper

The Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle (Image via Epic Games)

The Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle in Fortnite is downright lousy. It takes multiple shots to down an opponent, and in that time, they will have spotted you and either fought back or began to build.

3) Suppressed SMG

The Suppressed SMG (Image via Epic Games)

While the Suppressed SMG can fire rapidly, it doesn't have the damage that the regular or even tactical SMG does. It can't take down walls easily, and its hipfire accuracy is laughable.

2) Guided Missile

The Guided Missile (Image via Epic Games)

The Guided Missile was a missed opportunity. It was a great concept, but it proved to be a mistake in Fortnite. It was hard to control and really only used for rocket riding. Slow rocket riding.

1) Infinity Blade

The Infinity Blade (Image via Epic Games)

The Infinity Blade is the worst weapon in Fortnite history. Players hated it, especially when it was added right before a massive competitive tournament. It is no wonder Epic removed it after it broke the game.

Five Fortnite weapons that just about everyone uses

5) MK-Seven AR

The MK-Seven Rifle (Image via Epic Games)

The MK-Seven AR will rise through the ranks of this list as Chapter 3 goes on. The reflex scope on this assault rifle has Fortnite players picking it up and using it almost exclusively.

4) Rocket Launcher

The Rocket Launcher (Image via Epic Games)

The Rocket Launcher is a classic Fortnite weapon. Players fire it at a structure, take it down, or break a wall and follow up with a nasty sniper shot. You can't beat that.

3) Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

The Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle (Image via Epic Games)

The Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle is one of the most overused weapons in Fortnite, and for good reason. One shot to the head will down a player, so if you have solid aim, it can be your best friend.

2) Pump Shotgun

The Pump Shotgun (Image via Epic Games)

Even without the ability to do the "Double Pump" any longer, the Pump Shotgun is as popular as ever. In the final circles of a game, this close-range weapon can make or break your chance at a Victory Royale.

1) Legendary AR

The Legendary AR (Image via Epic Games)

Often called the SCAR because of its appearance, the Legendary rarity of this assault rifle is a Fortnite player's dream. It has pinpoint accuracy, incredible damage and simply gets the job done.

Edited by Ravi Iyer