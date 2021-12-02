Top 5 Fortnite weapons that most players never used

Over the years, Fortnite has released a wide range of weapons. These not only include meta weapons such as the Pump Shotgun and the Rail Gun, but also goofy items such as Boogie Bombs and Cuddle Fish.

It is no surprise that every Fortnite weapon received a different response from the community. While some created an ever-lasting impression, others had to be vaulted because no one used them.

Here are five such Fortnite weapons that were rarely used by players.

Five most useless Fortnite weapons ever

1) Minigun

The Minigun was claimed to be an Explosive weapon, but it certainly failed to live up to its name. Initially, players heavily tested the Minigun owing to the hype but soon realised that it lacked damage dealing potential.

The Minigun had a 1.5x headshot multiplier and shot 72 bullets in 6 seconds. However, it took some time to power up which often gave an advantage to the opponents.

The Minigun was great for destroying structures, but many other weapons in Fortnite could already fulfill this role.

2) Crossbow

While Crossbows in real life are terrifying, they didn't turn out to be viable enough in the Fortnite universe.

The Crossbow had infinite ammo, but this feature was accompanied by poor accuracy and a slow fire rate. The weapon hasn't returned to the normal loot pool in the game for three years, naturally because its demand among players is very low.

3) Smoke Grenade

Most readers might not know that Smoke Grenades ever existed in Fortnite because they've been vaulted since patch 3.3. In a fast-paced Battle Royale game that includes building structures and editing them, Smoke Grenades surely feel like the most useless utility.

Back in the day, Smoke Grenades were only used as a joke and might never return to Fortnite.

4) Primal Pistol

Primal Pistol could deal great damage in close and mid range, but its poor accuracy severely hindered its viability as a weapon. Other pistols such as the Six Shooter not only dealt more damage, but had better fire rates and less spread.

Primal Pistol was also one of the slowest weapons in Fortnite's arsenal and players rightfully avoided it.

5) Makeshift weapons

Makeshift weapons were only used by players if they had the Bones/Parts to upgrade them. They had low damage output, low ammo count per magazine, and poor accuracy.

Players had every reason to ignore the Makeshift weapons during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 and use better alternatives.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As of now, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is underway and it is unlikely that loopers will witness the return of any of the aforementioned weapons during Chapter 3.

Edited by Rohit Mishra