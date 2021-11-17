Top 5 Fortnite x Naruto skins that are likely to arrive in Chapter 3

The Fortnite x Naruto collaboration was just introduced, but players are already looking forward to what's next.

Chapter 3 of Fortnite is rumored to arrive fairly soon. With it, there will be a host of new map changes, weapons, storyline elements, and of course, crossover potential in the Battle Royale.

With Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi added to Fortnite, many are wondering what other characters from the Naruto universe could make their way into the game if Chapter 3 opens the floodgates much like Chapter 2 has.

5 Naruto characters who could be in Fortnite Chapter 3

5) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha (Image via Masashi Kishimoto)

With all of the Team 7 members joining the Fortnite universe, it only makes sense to throw in some of their villains. Fortnite does a good job of balancing the good guys and the bad guys on the island. Itachi, the man who slaughtered his whole clan, is Sasuke's greatest rival. He would fit in great.

4) Zabuza Momochi

Zabuza Momochi (Image via Masashi Kishimoto)

Every good story has its villains. Seriously, villains should be a top priority when it comes to introducing more Naruto characters to Fortnite. Zabuza was one of Naruto's first opponents and played a huge part in shaping the protagonist. His redemption makes it all that more fitting to join Naruto in the Battle Royale.

3) Sarada Uchiha

Sarada Uchiha (Image via Masashi Kishimoto)

Technically, Sarada is a Boruto character, but she still falls in the Naruto universe. As the daughter of Sasuke and Sakura, Sarada is extremely gifted. Fortnite Chapter 3 could see some sort of future entanglement where the kids meet their parents, and other characters from the future come back with a warning and try to help defeat some sort of evil.

2) Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha (Image via Masashi Kishimoto)

There are many that will tell you Madara Uchiha is one of the best anime villains of all time. Introduced as a strong villain for the final arc of Naruto, Madara would be the perfect villain to come to Fortnite from the series. The cynical man was involved in one of the greatest fights in Naruto and deserves a spot.

1) Boruto Uzumaki

Boruto Uzamaki (Image via Masashi Kishimoto)

This is another Boruto character. In fact, the title character. Naruto's son is just like his father and would make for a wonderful Fortnite character. If anything, it would be awesome to see him arrive in Chapter 3 just to have some duos run a Naruto and Boruto combo together.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu