Top 5 free Fortnite cosmetics you can claim before Season 7 ends

Fortnite Season 7 recently kicked off with a bang, and gamers are having a grand time dropping onto the island and getting a taste of Battle Royale among Aliens and UFOs.

The Alien-themed season kicked off on June 8th and will be over on September 12, 2021. Every season, Epic releases several cosmetics and in-game items that players can claim for free.

Epic has already revealed several Fortnite cosmetics that can be claimed for free before Season 7 ends. This article will reveal the top five free cosmetics to claim before Season 8 arrives.

Free cosmetics attract loopers to Fortnite Season 7

Epic recently rolled out the v17.10 update for gamers. The update brought forth several changes to the island, most notably the Alien Parasites and the Cosmic Summer event.

The Cosmic Summer event has released several challenges for gamers to complete like:

1) Firecracker Freefall

One of the challenges requires gamers to gain health or apply shields in the LTM. Completing this challenge will reward gamers with the free Firecracker Freefall.

The Cosmic Summer event introduced the Bios Zone Wars Trios LTM. In addition, there are quite a few challenges that gamers can complete to get free cosmetic rewards.

🔔 How to Unlock Firecracker Freefall Contrail! - Gain Health or Apply Shields in Bios Zone Wars Trio https://t.co/TqGpT6bb3y pic.twitter.com/QHqHDYLYXk — Fortnite Boards (@FortniteBoards) June 22, 2021

2) Cloud Coral Board

The Cloud Coral Board or the Cloud Llama Board can also be claimed by completing a quest in the Bios Zone Wars Trios LTMs.

Gamers will be required to assist teammates with 50 eliminations in the LTM. Upon successful completion of the quest, gamers will be rewarded with the Cloud Coral Board.

Okay but can we talk about how the new Cloud Coral Board is literally the PERFECT glider for Ocean's "Cove Rider" style!?!



Like c'mon she looks so at home on this board! #Fortnite #Fortography #FortniteSeason7 #FortniteInvasion #CosmicSummer #FortniteArt pic.twitter.com/u9f4dzjE6X — Poison Prezz (@HPR_PREZ) June 24, 2021

3) Marshmallets

Apart from the Bios Zone Wars Trios, Epic has introduced another LTM named "The Pit." Similar to previous LTMs, completing challenges in this mode will fetch exclusive free rewards.

Gamers will be required to eliminate enemies with five different weapons in a single match in The Pit. Players who successfully carry out this quest will be rewarded with the Marshmallets pickaxes.

4) Beach Blast

Fortnite recently revealed the Pro 100 LTM, and gamers can claim exclusive rewards by completing quests in this mode.

Loopers will be required to deal 1000 damage to enemies using a rocket launcher to be eligible to claim the Beach Blast lobby track for free in Fortnite Season 7.

Press play and have a blast 💥



Complete Challenges in the Pro 100 LTM to earn the Beach Blast Lobby Track! pic.twitter.com/5i1MbAkBvk — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 27, 2021

5) Lil' Treat

The Cosmic Summer event has introduced several challenges and quests for gamers to complete. Apart from the individual rewards, gamers will be able to claim rewards based on their Cosmic Summer progress.

Completing 12 challenges from the Cosmic Summer quest in Fortnite will reward gamers with the iconic Lil' Treat emote.

Edited by Srijan Sen