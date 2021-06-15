Top 5 games like Fortnite as of 2021

It is safe to say that Fortnite was one of the harbingers of the battle royale genre. Fortnite has not faltered since its incredible rise. It remains one of the top battle royale games on the market. The fan base is still going strong, and Epic Games has done plenty to keep it fresh.

The rise of the battle royale genre is also on an upward trend. For those looking away from Fortnite for something new or just a change of pace every once in a while, there are a lot of great battle royale games to try.

5 best games like Fortnite in 2021

#5 - PUBG

PUBG released just a few months before Fortnite. It is still going strong, as well. PUBG can be considered one of the forefathers of the battle royale genre. It introduced lobbies with a ton of players, looting for guns, avoiding zones, and fighting to the end. While it comes off as more realistic than Fortnite, it is still a thrilling battle royale experience.

#4 - H1Z1

H1Z1 has had a rollercoaster of a life. It started as a zombie survival game like DayZ. As battle royale games started to take over, H1Z1 was quick to jump on the bandwagon. Now, it has a battle royale mode and an auto royale mode where everyone is in vehicles. The zombie game it once was has become so much more thanks to the battle royale genre.

#3 - Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is arguably one of the best overall video games available right now. Big name streamers play it daily. Tournaments with insane prize pools happen quite often. It isn't quite like Fortnite, as it takes the grit and realism of COD and places it into a battle royale setting. In terms of similarities, it being a battle royale is about it, but it is a fun time.

#2 - Minecraft

Minecraft has had its Hunger Games, Battle Royale, and Last Man Standing modes for years at this point. Players can hop onto Minecraft and find servers upon servers hosting these types of events. It may come closer to Fortnite in terms of being able to build strategically, whether on the offensive or defensive.

#1 - Apex Legends

Apex Legends has seen a resurgence. It is an extremely fun battle royale. It is more in line with Fortnite due to its more gimmicky style than some of the other games.

Players choose a Champion and battle it out in teams of three, using abilities and weapons found on the map. If players are looking for a different battle royale at any point, Apex is the way to go.

