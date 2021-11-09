Top 5 Genshin Impact skins that would fit perfectly in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is all about chaos, destruction, and the Cube Queen. Interestingly, there are several Genshin Impact skins that can perfectly fit this theme.

Crossovers are now becoming more common than ever in Fortnite. On the flip side, even Genshin Impact recently joined forces with PlayStation to bring Aloy as a playable character.

Here are some Genshin Impact characters that should arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop during the Cubed Chapter 2 Season 8.

Genshin Impact skins that would be great additions to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

1) Raiden Shogun

The Cube Queen is easily one of the most intimidating characters in Fortnite's storyline. A character that was able to create a similar impression in Genshin Impact was Raiden Shogun, the Electro Archon.

Raiden Shogun skin would match perfectly with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 theme (Image via miHoYo)

Even though Ei's true intentions were revealed in the latest Archon quest, Raiden Shogun is a queen whose orders are strictly followed in Inazuma. Considering her formaidable powers and no-nonsense attitude, she will be a great companion, or rival, for the infamous Cube Queen.

2) La Signora

Currently, La Signora is one of the weekly bosses that players can encounter in Genshin Impact. She holds the power of both Cyro and Pyro elements, and is one of the most terrifying enemies in the game.

La Signora boss in Genshin Impact would perfectly fit in Fortnite (Image via miHoYo)

Signora's arrival in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will imply more destruction, especially if her powers are retained during the crossover. Just like the Cube Queen, Signora is a ruthless character. As fierce in her character design as with her myriad abilties, she would make a great addition to Fortnite.

3) Azhdaha

Azhdaha is a dragon and a weekly boss in Genshin Impact. He was granted the power of sight, and players often strive to beat him.

Azhdaha can be a Sideways monster in Fortnite (Image via YouTube/Rubhen925)

Azhdaha can not only be introduced in the Item Shop, but can become a key part of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 as a potential Sideways monster. He has the power of five elements (Hydro, Electro, Pyro, Cryo, and Geo), and can be amongst the toughest challenges for players in the Anamolies.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Cubes have crash-landed on the Island and it’s up to us to fight for the Island’s survival...before it’s too late.



#FortniteCubed Ready your defenses and cross into The Sideways.Cubes have crash-landed on the Island and it’s up to us to fight for the Island’s survival...before it’s too late. Ready your defenses and cross into The Sideways. Cubes have crash-landed on the Island and it’s up to us to fight for the Island’s survival...before it’s too late.#FortniteCubed https://t.co/3xczBYKmBJ

4) Albedo

Albedo is one of the smartest characters in Genshin Impact. He is a prodigy and the Chief Alchemist of the Knights of Favonius.

Players must know that Dr. Slone is currently struggling to make an army and defeat the Cube Queen. Albedo, with his genius mind, can undoubtedly help the IO head in making a master plan and executing it.

With theories talking about significant sacrifice, maybe Albedo's intervention would help in restricting the destruction to the Cube Queen's army.

5) Dainsleif

Dainsleif is among the most suspenseful characters in Genshin Impact. He has witnessed several wars and destructions that took place in Mondstadt in the last thousand years.

Naturally, facing the Cube Queen in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 won't be an obstacle for Dainsleif as he's seen, and defeated, much worse already.

Genshin Impact is already popular for having characters with unique and attractive designs. Hence, it won't be an overstatement to say that they have the potential to become some of the best looking Fortnite skins as well.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As of now, the Genshin Community is busy exploring the new Tsurumi island, and wishing on the event banner that contains Hu Tao and Thoma. On the flip side, Fortnite players are dealing with the wrath of Cube Queen and are looking forward to the release of Chapter 3.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan