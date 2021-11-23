Top 5 items in Fortnite that have existed since Chapter 1

Fortnite is deep into its second Chapter, but fans still reminisce about Battle Royale from Chapter 1.

While some items have come and gone in Fortnite, there are a few that may have been vaulted but always end up coming back. They have existed since the very first Chapter of the game.

These are some of the most reliable items in Fortnite Battle Royale and have gotten players through the toughest times on their way to the coveted Victory Royale.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best items that have been in Fortnite since Chapter 1

5) Launch Pad

The Launch Pad in Fortnite. (Image via Epic Games)

The Launch Pad is an item that can be placed down on the ground or a horizontal build structure in Fortnite. Players can then jump onto it or run into it and be sent flying into the air.

They are then able to deploy their glider and safely land. Without the Launch Pad, many would have fallen victim to the Storm.

4) Shield Potion

The Shield Potion. (Image via Epic Games)

The Shield Potion has been an incredible item since the very beginning. Players get their hands on one or two and automatically feel safer against the oncoming horde of opponents fighting to be number one. "Popping shield" will forever be a top tier Fortnite activity.

3) Pump Shotgun

The Pump Shotgun. (Image via Epic Games)

Love it or hate it, the Pump Shotgun is the granddaddy of all shotguns in Fortnite. This weapon has seen plenty of tweaks. Coupled with that, it has even gone through vaulting and unvaulting at one point.

It remains one of the deadliest close range weapons in all of gaming and every player is fond of the "double Pump" meta from the past.

2) Wood

The base materials of Fortnite. (Image via Epic Games)

Wood is the most underrated pickup item in Fortnite. It is what players use to crank 90s and build to the sky. The item's abundance seems to have made it go unappreciated. Well, it doesn't get looked over anymore.

Players have Wood to thank for blocking those rockets and getting them to the high ground as the Storm closes in.

1) Assault Rifle

The Assault Rifle in Fortnite. (Image via Epic Games)

Nothing tops the Assault Rifle in terms of Fortnite items that have existed since Chapter 1. Regardless of rarity and season, players have used this to net thousands of kills in the game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It eliminates enemies, breaks down builds, and sounds incredible when a headshot lands. The Assault Rifle reigns supreme and will continue to do so through Chapter 3 and beyond.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul