5 most popular Fortnite skins as of 2021

Fortnite Season 7 has blessed players with a handful of new aspects being added to the game. The introduction of the Cosmic Summer event rolled out summer-themed cosmetics to the game that went on to become extremely popular among gamers.

Fortnite skins are one of the most sought-after in-game items. Players leave no stone unturned to get hold of some of the most amazing Fortnite skins and add them to their collection.

Over the course of Fortnite's history, Epic has introduced several cosmetics for gamers. Some of these Fortnite skin remains popular to this day, and players speak highly of them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Fortnite skins that are extremely popular among gamers in 2021

1) Midas

The character with the golden touch takes the pole position owing to its widespread popularity among loopers. Midas was introduced way back in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2. Gamers could claim this coveted skin by reaching level 100 in the Season 2 Battle Pass.

During the recent Cosmic Summer event, Epic rolled out a summer-themed Midas skin. Needless to say, gamers took the opportunity to add the popular skin to their collection.

2) Raven

The Master of Dark Skies remains a popular Fortnite skin even three years after it was first introduced back on April 5th, 2018. The Legendary Fortnite skin was released as an Item Shop skin, and players could buy this outfit in exchange for V-Bucks.

The Raven Fortnite outfit has time and again returned to the Item Shop. Gamers rarely miss out on the opportunity to get hold of this outfit.

3) Peely

Loopers love to "Go Bananas" with the Epic Fortnite outfit. The coveted item was added to the game in 2019 during Fortnite Season 8 as a Battle Pass skin.

It remains one of the most popular Fortnite skins. The developers have released several versions of the skin over the course of time, all of which are equally popular among loopers.

4) Drift

One of the oldest skins, Drift, remains popular among gamers even to this day. The Legendary outfit was added way back in Fortnite Season 5 as a Battle Pass skin.

Since it was available on Tier 1 of the Battle Pass, gamers were able to claim it automatically. The skin has six different kinds of styles that were unlocked after gaining a certain amount of XP in the concerned season.

5) LeBron James

The King has arrived 👑



Become @KingJames himself with the LeBron Outfit and the King James Gear Bundle. Or if you're feeling a bit more toony, grab the Tune Squad LeBron which includes the Taco Tuesday style!https://t.co/cfF6AmKqjA pic.twitter.com/wCQttRvDAx — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 15, 2021

It's too early to judge whether the iconic skin will survive the tests of time and remain popular in the near future. However, it will be unwise not to count it as one of the most popular skins as of 2021.

LeBron James' iconic outfit was released a few days earlier, and gamers can get hold of it from the Item Shop. Ever since the release, several players have added the iconic basketball player to their collection.

Edited by Shaheen Banu